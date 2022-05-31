Submit Release
Inflation Highs and Lows, Texas-Bound Big Businesses

TEXAS, May 31 - In this issue of Fiscal Notes, we dig into inflation, examine previous periods of high inflation and look at ways to curb it. We also discuss how current inflation rates affect low-income families as well as Americans’ spending habits in general.

Regardless of inflation or the pandemic, companies continue to relocate to or expand in Texas. In this edition, we consider reasons why the state is attracting many big businesses and highlight several that are packing their bags for the Lone Star State.

