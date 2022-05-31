Long-Standing Excavating Business, Jones Excavating & Plumbing Company
Long-Standing Excavating Business, Jones Excavating & Plumbing Company, Explains What Questions to Ask the Plumber Before HiringBERTHOUD, CO, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jones Excavating & Plumbing Company has provided efficient and highly affordable plumbing services to residents and companies for the past 64 years. They are professionals in their domain who understand how important it is to enquire about the plumbing services before setting them off to work.
Plumbing is a very risky business. If the pipes are not dealt with properly or if the plumber that someone is planning to hire is not an expert in their domain, then there is a chance that the matters may get even worse. Leaks or breakages may not be fixed properly, and the work may take even longer than needed.
So What to Ask Before Hiring?
There are a few important things that one should ask or research before hiring a professional plumbing company. These questions include:
● Are They Professional?
● What Are Their Credentials?
● Do They Provide Proper Estimates?
● What Is Their Insurance Policy?
These questions are essential. However, one should not limit themselves to these questions alone. If there is anything else that a person is curious about, it is best to inquire about it. Additional areas of concern could include the procedures, materials, and equipment that the company uses.
Besides that, it is always important to go through reviews, ask people you know, and research on the internet before contacting the right plumber. Plumbing is extensive work that may require lots of digging and removal of interior and exterior parts of the house to address the pipes. Therefore, one should be very wise about the company they plan to hire.
The company has earned a quality reputation for the expert services they have offered for the past six decades. One such testimony sums up their hard work perfectly:
“Affordable, efficient, and clean! We had Jones Plumbing install two new exterior hose bibs on the house and run a gas line to our outside deck so we can have a gas barbecue and fire pit installed. Their prices were fair, and they were very efficient and clean. They put down drop clothes through the house into the basement where they were working and really cleaned up well when they were done. We are contractors ourselves, and my husband was very impressed with their work and their cleanliness. We will definitely use them again!” -Dennis B.
.
About Jones Excavating & Plumbing
Jones Excavating & Plumbing started back in 1958 as a family-owned business. Passed down to its fourth generation today, Jones Excavating & Plumbing is now a renowned name in Loveland and Berthoud. The company provides quality workmanship at affordable prices. Jones Excavating & Plumbing ensures that every project is done right with a professional team and customer-centric service. The company has been recognized for its efforts through awards such as Loveland's 2019 Readers Choice Award for Best Plumber and Berthoud Chambers Award for Best Business in 2019.
