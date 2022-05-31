3 Conditions Treated by Physiotherapy

3 Conditions You Should Go To Your Physiotherapist Gemini Health Group - Physiotherapy Richmond Hill

Three conditions that most people don’t realize they should see their physiotherapist.

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Society has medicalized many health conditions, which means that we see our family doctors. When we get them instead of other healthcare providers, that might be better suited to address those issues. Now, for the most part, people are comfortable with the idea that when their eyesight deteriorates, they go to see their optometrist, who is not a medical doctor, instead of seeing their family physician. But when it comes to back pain, which is 90% mechanical in nature, people still go to see their family physicians and not an orthopedic provider, like a physiotherapist or a chiropractor.

Headaches, jaw pain, numbness and tingling in the arms and hands can all be stemming from orthopedic sources in the neck. Physiotherapists are extremely well equipped to handle those types of conditions. They can help with manual therapy through trigger point releasing, through mobilization and help get exercises to address those issues personally at home.

Gemini Health Group Physiotherapy in Richmond Hill can address these issues.

Phone: (289) 234-8001

Email: info@geminihealthgroup.ca

Website: https://www.geminihealthgroup.ca/

Book Online: https://gemini.janeapp.com/

3 Conditions You Should Go To Your Physio For - Gemini Health Group Physio Alex Gurba Explains