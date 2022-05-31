Lekker Wine Tours Launches Unique East Texas Wine Tours
New company is the first to offer tours of the wineries in East TexasLONGVIEW, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lekker Wine Tours is pleased to introduce a unique way to experience the East Texas wine country. The new wine tour business, the first of its kind in East Texas, offers half-day, full-day and curated tours of the area's top wineries.
Lekker Wine Tours is a new family business owned by Gareth Juays and his parents, Melanie and Tony Juays. The family has a long history of tourism in Cape Town, South Africa, where they used to give regular wine tours of the world-renowned wine regions in the Western Cape to guests of their family guest house business. Lekker is a South African slang word that can be used as an all-encompassing adjective for any good situation. This word encompasses the feeling of contentment, happiness, satisfaction, enjoyment and pleasure, which the founders want their customers to experience on a Lekker Wine Tour.
The company offers various tour packages that range from half-day excursions to curated, multi-day trips, all of which are designed to give visitors a comprehensive and enjoyable experience of the East Texas wine region. No matter which package is chosen, visitors are sure to have a “lekker time.”
The wine country in East Texas is a beautiful and burgeoning area, with a growing number of vineyards and wineries making their homes there. The area is also home to the Piney Woods Wine Trail, a collection of over 20 wineries across East Texas. Lekker Wine Tours was created to give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to tour the vineyards and wineries of East Texas with an expert guide. The company specializes in knowing the finest spots to visit, first-class routes to take and the top places to see to make the most of the day.
Lekker Wine Tours offers both curated and standard tours. The standard tours are designed to give visitors a taste of the area's top wines, while curated tours are personalized to visitors' specific desires.
"We understand that it can be difficult to taste wines at various wineries and always have a designated driver," said Gareth Juays. "Lekker Wine Tours solves that problem by providing transportation so that you can spend a day tasting wines with friends without having to worry about driving."
A half-day tour is a great way to enjoy a relaxed afternoon while sampling various wines. These tours typically include three stops, where guests can enjoy a glass or two of their favorite vintage, or even discover some new favorites. This is the perfect way to get a taste of what the area has to offer without committing to a full-day tour. This tour is ideal for a birthday or celebratory event, family reunion, office team building or just a group of friends who like to get together. Whether a visitor is a seasoned wine connoisseur or just starting to explore the world of vino, a half-day tour is sure to please.
The full-day tour explores East Texas wine country with visits to five different vineyards or wineries, including at least one production facility where visitors have the option to learn about the wine-making process. At the final winery, guests can choose to enjoy a delicious dinner. This tour is the perfect way to explore all that East Texas has to offer.
This is what Kara, a guest on a recent tour, said in her review of the wine tour: “This was the best wine bus tour I’ve ever been on! The tour guides were knowledgeable about a variety of wines and gave great info regarding each of the vineyards we visited. They were very friendly and professional. The service was incredible!”
To celebrate their launch, Lekker Wine Tours is giving away a Grand Prize of an East Texas wine tour for eight guests at the end of December 2022. In the lead-up to the big prize, they will also be giving away a tour for a single individual every month.
For more information, visit lekkerwine.tours.
