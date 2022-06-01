Tricon Energy Receives Key Sustainability Certification
Tricon Energy is proud to once again achieve the ISCC PLUS and ISCC EU certifications.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricon Energy (“Tricon”) is committed to providing our customers with more sustainable product options, including circular, renewable, and low carbon products, across our portfolio of raw materials and fertilizers, polymers, and petrochemicals. Since 2014, Tricon has maintained certification for the trade of sustainably certified materials, starting with bioethanol. We are proud to once again achieve the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS and ISCC EU. ISCC PLUS helps establish traceability in global supply chains and addresses sustainability requirements for the bio and circular economy. The certification allows Tricon to better support our business partners in their sustainable product goals and contribute to a more transparent market for bio and circular products.
In January 2022, Tricon launched the Sustainable Product business line to expand our portfolio of recycled polymers and bio products. We have developed sources of supply for recycled polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, and polystyrene in various parts of the world and are continuing to expand our offerings to meet customer needs. Learn more about our Sustainable Product offerings.
Tricon’s Sustainable Product Manager, Michael Lacey, noted, “Tricon’s Sustainable Product business enables us to better partner with customers in meeting the drive toward utilization of post-use materials, incorporation of bio-based materials, and improved greenhouse gas offerings.”
About Tricon:
Tricon Energy is an industry leader in the global commodity trade and distribution market. In our 25+ years in business, we have grown to become one of the largest privately held companies in Houston, TX, and recognized as the 2nd largest chemical distributor in the world by ICIS. Our purpose is to efficiently and sustainably connect the world with essential goods, and we do that by providing logistics, risk management, financing, and market intelligence services.
