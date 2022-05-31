Ovino’s Discover Sheep Milk Free Farm Tours Officially Kicks off this Saturday
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ovino Free Farm Tours are returning this year and will be offered every Saturday, beginning June 4th. The farm tour features strolling the lamb nursery and getting up-close and personal with 300 little lambs, the opportunity to view a rotary milking parlour where over a 1000 sheep can be milked per hour, and the chance to see the milk processing facility where sheep milk products are crafted and shipped to stores throughout Canada. As part of the tour, participants get to taste sample sheep milk, sheep yogurt, and a variety of artisan sheep milk cheeses.
“The Ovino Farm Tours is an exciting behind-the-scenes event for visitors to experience and learn more about farming. Here at Ovino, we are committed to educating our youth and believe everyone should have the opportunity to learn that our food is produced on a farm and is not just a product at the local grocery store” said Jay Akras, Business Development Manager, OVINO. “Our goal is to make sure that the farm tours are a good learning experience where people will have fun and build memories that will hopefully last forever.”
Although sheep milk products are considered superfoods and are a staple in Mediterranean and East-European diets, many people in Canada have never tried sheep milk products before. Compared to cow milk, sheep milk products pack almost double the protein, minerals, and vitamins. Unlike goat milk, sheep milk products are similar to cow milk products in flavour while being naturally creamier and sweeter. Sheep milk products are also the perfect alternative for people who are sensitive to cow milk. It is estimated that around 70% of Canadians are sensitive to cow milk but have never tried sheep milk. That’s why the theme for this year’s Ovino Farm Tours will be Discover Sheep Milk.
Ovino Free Farm Tours will take place every Saturday starting June 4 from 10 am to 1 pm. More information and details on how to register can be found at https://www.ovino.ca/pages/ontario-dairy-farm-tours.
Jay Akras
Ovino
+1 905-699-1489
media@ovino.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other