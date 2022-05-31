GoodFirms Recognizes The Leaders Matrix for Top 20 Big Data and BI Companies
The indexed companies have shown excellence through the scrupulous assessment process, including services offered, market position, and authentic reviews.
The catalog of Top 20 Big Data and BI Companies is from GoodFirms' Leader Matrix methodology, which have received rankings for delivering finest services to their clients.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform, announced the 2022 list of top 20 Big Data and BI Companies worldwide, with the latest qualifiers of its leaders' matrix analysis.
"Leveraging data with business intelligence tools enables organizations to achieve sustainable advantage via the data-driven decision-making facility. Organizations still reliant on traditional methods should extend beyond the siloed processes and embrace big data with continuous business intelligence," says GoodFirms.
The companies listed here are the most reliable for delivering excellent Big Data and BI solutions. GoodFirms recently carried out a detailed analysis and ranking of the global Big Data and BI agencies through its Leaders Matrix program. The assessment included an in-depth inspection of the big data analytics companies' service landscape, verified client reviews, experience in the domain, market, and competitive positioning. Such an analysis brings out strategic information about vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.
Business intelligence is helping organizations make smart revenue-boosting decisions facturing all data that are relevant to the business. This has created a high demand for Big data and BI companies. Interestingly, several startup big data analytics companies are taking advantage of the increasing requisites of BI solutions to mark their presence and create an impact.
The GoodFirms research team assessed the companies to find the top leaders in Big Data and BI companies based on their core competencies and a 360-Performance view. Each component integrates several factors that are considered to evaluate the legitimacy of competencies.
Further, based on the above-mentioned assessment process, each company is grouped into one of four different quadrants: Industry Contenders, Industry Leaders, Upcoming Achievers, and Market Influencers, where the service providers are mapped based on their areas of focus and their proven ability to deliver.
Top 20 Big Data & BI Companies Listed by GoodFirms Leaders Matrix:
-Rudder Analytics
-Qlik
-Mu Sigma
-Datapine
-SPEC INDIA
-Caserta
-Sigma Data Systems
-LatentView Analytics
-ThirdEye Data Inc.
-NEX Softsys
-GetInData
-Unicsoft
-teradata
-Analytics8
-Informatica
-TIBCO Software Inc
-Absolutdata Analytics
-NeenOpal Inc
-Tiger Analytics
-Pyramid Analytics
The companies holding top positions in the leader matrix stand out with positive feedback from their clients; it shows the dedication of service providers to deliver exceptional work to their clients. GoodFirms continues its research to allow the addition of new companies and reviews. While it's free to get listed on GoodFirms, only the top-performing companies are recognized as leaders. If you are keen to apply for the leaders' matrix list, do apply now.
These results are a snapshot of GoodFirms Leaders Matrix research conducted in 2022. Rankings can change in the upcoming analysis.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm specializing in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies and software providers that can automate the tasks of various industries. GoodFirms' industry-wide research, review & rankings help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
