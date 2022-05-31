Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Income LP (“Equicapita”) Resumes Distribution with Q1 Declaration
Equicapita is pleased to announce that it has resumed its distribution with an initial amount of $400,000 declared for Q1 2022. The distribution will be allocated to unitholders pro rata based on an individual unit’s accumulated preferred return, as a percent of the total accumulated preferred return for all units issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022. The Q1 distribution will be paid on June 8, 2022.
The net normalized EBITDA forecast for 2022 is approximately $32M which results in more than a 10% increase over the prior year’s actual results. The first quarter EBITDA results were up over 100% from Q1 2021, resulting from the combination of organic and acquisition growth, the easing of government restrictions, improvements in the oil and gas sector, continued cost reduction initiatives focused on minimizing discretionary spending, as well as a general return to pre-pandemic conditions. Equicapita is well positioned to meet its targets for the year and based on current expectations continue to grow the quarterly distribution payments.
About Equicapita: Founded in 2013, Equicapita is a private company buyout fund with over $350M in AUM with a focus on acquiring businesses in the healthcare and royalty spaces.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking and by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "expect," "may," "should" "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the distribution to be paid by Equicapita and forecast financial results. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the continuing impact and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic on Equicapita’s investments; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, risks related to indebtedness; fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; inflation risks; recessionary risks; supply and demand for businesses; supply chain risks; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
Matt Barr
Equicapita Income Trust
+1 587-393-0835
email us here