Victory Virtual LLC, Celebrates Successful Acquisition of Integrity Designs of Tampa LLC

This acquisition felt right from the beginning. James at Integrity Designs built a relationship based business by providing an excellent service to small business owners.”ISLANDIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 20 years of experience and proven success, Victory Virtual is thrilled to serve and work alongside the clients coming on board!
— Nick Tortora
May 4th 2022 - Today, Victory Virtual is pleased to announce the acquisition of Integrity Designs of Tampa LLC immediately becoming the new Webmaster for all of their valued clients and much more!
“This acquisition felt right from the beginning. James at Integrity Designs built a relationship based business by providing an excellent service to small business owners. That is directly in line with our mission at Victory Virtual” said Nick Tortora, Owner at Victory Virtual.
Over the last seven years more than 150 small businesses have entrusted James at Integrity with their website development, design, updates, and support needs. Over the last several months, both James and Nick have diligently worked to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for all clients. Victory Virtual as a whole is committed to further nurturing and serving the clients that have placed their trust and confidence in Integrity.
Alongside being Webmaster, Victory Virtual’s services include social media posting/advertising, blog writing, payroll, bookkeeping, calendar management, customer service, HR, Ad service and much more! All of which will be available to Integrity’s clients. Driven by client business success, Victory is an extension of your team and business. They let you focus on running your business while they manage your website and any of the above mentioned services.
“I am entirely confident that Victory Virtual will be the perfect caretakers for the IDT family of clients. They have over 20 years of experience managing hundreds of local and national client websites, ensuring they are always available, fast, functional and up-to-date” said James Bailey, Founder of Integrity Designs of Tampa LLC.
