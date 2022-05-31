Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,017 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Extends Application Period for Emergency Energy Assistance Program until June 17

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) extended the deadline for applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) to June 17, 2022, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.


Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their disconnection notice or past due utility bill when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. The income limit is 60% of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary heating source if not addressed.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP FY 2022 are listed below:

You just read:

DHHR Extends Application Period for Emergency Energy Assistance Program until June 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.