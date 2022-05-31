NEW INFLUENCER DRIVEN SOCIAL SELLING COMPANY, BELLA GRACE GLOBAL SOFT-LAUNCHED ON APRIL 2022.
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella Grace Global, a new prestige wellness and beauty company, officially launches at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach, Florida on October 21-22, 2022. The company soft launched in Tampa, Florida in April 2022.
At the soft-launch event social marketers and influencers were able to meet the founders and the Chief Innovation Officer. The founders, CEO Meredith Bilbro, President Kristina Kajic, and Chief Operations Officer Brian Bilbro, communicated their vision and growth strategy.
“I am thrilled to realize my dream of providing an amazing opportunity for people around the world. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs of the world and we promise that everyone will have a seat at the Bella Grace table,” said Meredith Bilbro.
Bella Grace’s innovative social marketing business model is the first to integrate the best of the affiliate marketing model with the social media influencer world. “Our goal from the beginning was to create a platform for influencers that provides them long-term earning potential. Most companies pay influencers for a short time. This is where we are different. Bella Grace will continue to pay influencers for as long as their followers purchase Bella Grace products. There is no time limit.” said Brian Bilbro.
Kajic shared at the soft-launch event, “We are excited to launch this new business model. It’s a true game changer where you can come here and have success by creating a business for yourself.”
“We’re focused on delivering unique and effective products with clinically proven ingredients like those in our proprietary Collagen Elixir. This is truly just the beginning because we know beauty starts from the inside,” said Meredith Bilbro. “Our vision is to continue producing market-disrupting products with the best of the best clinically proven ingredients. Next up is topical skincare products to complement our amazing elixir.”
About the Collagen Elixir
The Bella Grace Collagen Elixir, available at http://bellagraceglobal.com, is a disruptor in the collagen space because it contains three key ingredients, Verisol® Collagen, Astareal® astaxanthin, Cat’s Claw. This proprietary blend helps restore collagen and matrix health using a unique approach. Firstly, the Bella Grace Collagen Elixir activates processes that construct collagen, whilst suppressing collagen breakdown in response to sunlight, UV radiation, mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. This approach is achieved by optimizing epigenomic switches that determine the balance of production and breakdown.
The company’s product development is led by Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Mark Miller. “The majority of collagen products on the market stop short,” says Dr. Miller. “With the Bella Grace Collagen Elixir, we’re not only delivering the best quality of collagen, but we’re controlling the entire process of matrix health by restoring balance to both collagen production and its breakdown. This proprietary blend of key ingredients represents the 3rd generation of “Beauty from Within” and collagen products because it is a more complete approach to restoring balance to the processes that determine skin health. Other forms of collagen are merely passively delivering amino acids without influencing the process of collagen generation or suppressing its degradation. In essence, Bella Grace has moved beyond hopefulness leveraging a more complete scientific approach to overall skin health .”
Kajic says, “Consumers are weighing in on the results they’re seeing and experiencing with the Collagen Elixir. We have been overwhelmed by the positive testimonials we have heard and seen.”
Bella Grace’s Collagen Elixir is available for purchase now from Bella Grace Influencers world-wide.
To learn more about Bella Grace and its Collagen Elixir visit http://bellagraceglobal.com or www.bellagraceglobal.com.
Follow Bella Grace on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.bellagraceglobal.com.
