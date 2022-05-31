Author Rachel Carrington Looks Back at How Their Love Story Started
Writer’s memoir focuses on the first ten years of their marriagePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—In life, there are times when the unexpected is the very thing that changes your life forever. One that you didn’t see coming, it changes your stance, your decisions, and ultimately, you. And in the book The Early Years: A Memoir, author Ruth G. Claxton, writing under her pen name Rachel G. Carrington, looks back at that particular moment which changed her life forever and how it has brought her happiness and joy.
Coming from a large but loving family based in Denton, Kentucky, Ruth is the eldest among the brood of eleven. Although they struggled financially, her parents made sure they were raised with love and were set on a straight path, one that Ruth credits for her good upbringing. She wanted to go to college and was even offered a prestigious scholarship but as fate would have it, she was brought to a different yet equally wonderful path.
And this is the path that she recounts in her memoir—how she met her loving husband, the hurdles they faced together, and their first ten years of married life. Her husband, a navy veteran whose marriage at that time was slowly crumbling, caught Ruth’s attention when he tossed small wads of paper at her while they were in church for a prayer meeting. Thus began a long and lasting love between the two, rearing children in a family-oriented house full of love and laughter. Though married for 62 years prior to her husband’s death in 2009, The Early Years focuses on the beginning of their love affair and the first ten years of marriage. Ms. Claxton hopes to continue writing about their love story in her next book.
Fun and easy to read, this page-turner will surely make you want to learn what happens next in their love story. Grab your copy today at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or through the author’s website.
