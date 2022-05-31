Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Pierre S. du Pont IV: Governor of Delaware 1977-1985

When Pete DuPont was elected governor in 1977, Delaware was facing and severe economic downturn, substantial budget deficits, and the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation. Despite these challenges, the DuPont administration would achieve long-lasting solutions to the State’s woes and improve the lives of Delaware’s citizens. Larry Nagengast’s history of the DuPont administration is drawn from interviews conducted with the real people who made this change happen, including Governor DuPont himself.

Pierre S. du Pont IV: Governor of Delaware 1977-1985
– by Larry Nagengast

 

