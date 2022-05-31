Putting a Stop to Violence
Jack Lorenz writes a fictional crime novel on strategically arresting sexual assault perpetratorsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is beautiful, exciting, and inspiring. But it is a cruel, cruel world out there, and crimes are far and wide. People experience horrible things that they do not deserve. The streets are filled with lawlessness. Random rapes alarmingly happen. How do authorities get hold of these heinous crimes? Author Jack Lorenz ingeniously pens Nottingham Harbor, a compelling fictional crime novel that takes readers on the mission to arrest perpetrators.
Nottingham Harbor takes you on the edge of your seat as it juggles chases and various action sequences with just good police work and logic. This fictional crime novel set in northern New England tells the story of a task force that attempts to connect a number of rape cases to several serial rapists using DNA and logic. The logic is used to connect individual crimes and identify the actual criminals.
The number of rape cases is very alarming, and there are even crimes that are not counted. Author Jack Lorenz hopes that his debut novel may draw attention to how poor rape kits are being handled. Nottingham Harbor is a thought-provoking read as it brings to the table a strategic system to hunt down serial rapists.
Author Jack Lorenz is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and Catholic University. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has designed and analyzed hardware for the space program and military systems for more than fifty years.
Nottingham Harbor undertakes a noble endeavor to bring into custody the serial sexual perpetrators that lurk in the streets. Embark on this action-filled fiction and grab your copy on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google, and other online bookstore platforms.
