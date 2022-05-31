Job Announcement - Executive Director

The North Dakota Ethics Commission is seeking an Executive Director. The Executive Director must be an attorney licensed in North Dakota, or eligible to be licensed. The position description and details, as well as the procedure to apply, are available at the following site: https://www.ethicscommission.nd.gov/. The closing date for applications is June 8. If you have any questions please email or call Dave Thiele at (701) 328-5322, (701) 426-8836 (cell), or dthiele@nd.gov