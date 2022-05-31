Pennsylvania Dental Association Installs Dr. Nancy Rosenthal as President
HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) recently installed Dr. Nancy Rosenthal of Jenkintown, Montgomery County, as its 2022-2023 president, during its annual business meeting.
Dr. Rosenthal has maintained a private practice in Jenkintown for the last 39 years and is a dedicated leader for both her profession and her community. Prior to becoming PDA President, Dr. Rosenthal served on the PDA Board of Trustees, representing the Second District of the association, and previously served as PDA’s Secretary in addition to her efforts as a board member for Pennsylvania Dental Association Insurance Services, Inc. Locally, her involvement in the Montgomery-Bucks Dental Society included her term as president in 2005-2006. She then served as president of the Second District Valley Forge Dental Association in 2013-2014.
Nationally, Dr. Rosenthal has served on numerous ADA councils and committees, and she is a commissioner for the ADA’s Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA), working to develop and implement the highest professional and ethical standards in the nation's dental schools and education programs.
After receiving her undergraduate degree and Masters of Arts in Teaching from the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Rosenthal earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Temple University in 1983 and opened her practice. During her career, she has been an adjunct professor and clinical instructor at both the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and Temple University’s Kornberg School of Dentistry.
Community and charitable organizations are very important to Dr. Rosenthal and she is passionate about helping those most in need. She is a dedicated Volunteer Lead and Board member for MOM-n-PA Dental Missions, a charitable organization that has been treating the underserved population in Pennsylvania since 2013. MOM-n-PA, which has donated more than 6.9 million dollars of dental services, will soon host its annual two-day mission on June 10-11 at the York Fairgrounds in York, Pa. She also takes part each year in the Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh events each year and will be volunteering at the upcoming event August 5-6 at David Lawrence Convention Center.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
