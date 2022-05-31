Author Jack Lorenz tackles a technique to handle a heinous crime
A fictional crime novel set to spark an idea to address assaultsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this day and age, crimes are widespread—even heinous at that! The rise of cases is alarming, and people need to stay vigilant. In a society where rapists freely roam, what measures should we take? Author Jack Lorenz writes the clever fictional crime novel Nottingham Harbor, a story of how to catch serial rapists after law enforcement has the results of DNA analysis.
The gripping story of Nottingham Harbor, set in northern New England, fables the attempt of a task force to connect a number of assault cases through the use of DNA and logic. The logic is to connect the individual crimes logged in a database with DNA analysis with evidence gathered at a crime scene and identify the actual criminals. Nottingham Harbor is an action-packed, thrilling read with good police work.
Jack Lorenz graduated from Johns Hopkins University and Catholic University. He has been an engineer by training and profession for fifty years. Lorenz has been a mathematician all his life and has taught high school math for four years.
In his debut novel Nottingham Harbor, author Jack Lorenz hopes to spark the idea tackled in his book and be actually applied in the real world. The techniques in the thought-provoking fictional story are measures that can be taken to catch dangerous criminals to hopefully do something with the appalling criminal situation in the USA.
Nottingham Harbor prompts a serious purpose—to address the abominable assaults in the streets. Get ahold of this brilliant book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google, and other major online bookstore resellers.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter