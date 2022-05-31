ORDER 80 | POLOAIGA O FA’ALAVELAVE FA’AFUASE’I NUMERA 80

SAMOA, May 31 - Mo le silafia ele atunuu, o le Poloaiga lenei o Faalavelave Faafuasei mo le KOVITI-19 ua faasoa atu i lona aotelega, e aofia ai ma teuteuga ua faatulafonoina e le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, i luga o le fautuaga a le Kapeneta.

O lenei poloaiga e amata faamamaluina i le 12:00am o le Aso 01 Iuni 2022 seia o’o i le 11:59pm o le Aso 28 Iuni 2022.

In consultation with Cabinet, the Head of State le ao Mamalu ole Malo Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II pursuant to Article 106 of the Constitution signed into the law the new amendments to the State of Emergency Orders for COVID-19.

The following are the full Orders of the State of Emergency for public’s information.

This Order commences at 12:00am on the 01st June 2022 until 11:59pm on 28th June 2022.