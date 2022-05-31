Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,023 in the last 365 days.

ORDER 80 | POLOAIGA O FA’ALAVELAVE FA’AFUASE’I NUMERA 80

SAMOA, May 31 - Mo le silafia ele atunuu, o le Poloaiga lenei o Faalavelave Faafuasei mo le KOVITI-19 ua faasoa atu i lona aotelega, e aofia ai ma teuteuga ua faatulafonoina e le Ao Mamalu o le Malo, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, i luga o le fautuaga a le Kapeneta.

O lenei poloaiga e amata faamamaluina i le 12:00am o le Aso 01 Iuni 2022 seia o’o i le 11:59pm o le Aso 28 Iuni 2022.

In consultation with Cabinet, the Head of State le ao Mamalu ole Malo Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II pursuant to Article 106 of the Constitution signed into the law the new amendments to the State of Emergency Orders for COVID-19.

The following are the full Orders of the State of Emergency for public’s information.

This Order commences at 12:00am on the 01st June 2022 until 11:59pm on 28th June 2022.

You just read:

ORDER 80 | POLOAIGA O FA’ALAVELAVE FA’AFUASE’I NUMERA 80

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.