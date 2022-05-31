Health Monitoring Platform of the Year 2021/2022
MedM receives the Health Monitoring Platform of the Year award from Corporate LiveWire. Winners selected out of 24 000+ nominations received from 32 countries.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedM receives the Health Monitoring Platform of the Year award from Corporate LiveWire. In 2022, winners of the Global Awards were selected from among 24 000+ nominations received from 32 countries. The panel of judges has singled MedM out for the company’s investment in ensuring compatibility with an unmatched number of personal medical devices. MedM RPM software works with over 600 IoT peripheral sensors and wearables, providing users and caregivers with utmost flexibility.
MedM is the maker of a remote care SaaS (software as a service) platform, plus a range of family health monitoring applications. Its intelligent software can be used across a number of different platforms and can help keep track of 16 biomarkers (including blood pressure, heart rate, body weight, oxygen levels, spirometry, sleep, etc.) in 15 languages. The company’s mission is to improve the speed of information exchange between all parties involved, contributing to the quality of care, and improving patient satisfaction.
The MedM personal health diary, family health monitoring and chronic care management apps are perfect for use on mobiles and tablets. All recorded data can be stored directly on the mobile device, synchronized with Apple Health and Google Fit or backed up to the cloud. The MedM Hub Middleware is ideal for unattended data collection within care facilities. It can receive information simultaneously from four-to-eight medical devices in a 10-meter range, alternately achieving an unlimited number of device pairings for seamless data capture.
About MedM Inc.
Founded in 2012, MedM™ is a US-based software company, focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 600+ of Health IoT devices, sensors and wearables and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM RPM Platform carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and fast-to-market white-label software solution for RPM & care providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.
About Corporate LiveWire
Corporate LiveWire is operated by Fenice Media Ltd., a publishing house with an international presence. The company offers both printed and digital media offering news and insight to readers from around the world.
