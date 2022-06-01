CRB Monitor & Green Check Verified Partner to Improve Compliance for Financial Institutions, Cannabis Related Businesses

Green Check Verified to Integrate CRB Monitor Marijuana Bus. Database into Software & Workflow Solution to Automate License Verification, Violation Monitoring

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRB Monitor, the nation’s leading provider of cannabis corporate intelligence, announced today its newly formed partnership with Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services.

The partnership aims to improve integrated compliance for financial institutions and cannabis-related businesses. GCV will extend key components of CRB Monitor’s marijuana-related business and license database into its software and workflow solution to automate license verification and monitoring for violations, negative news, and other compliance red flags.

Steven Kemmerling, Founder & CEO of CRB Monitor, commented, “CRB Monitor is excited to partner with Green Check Verified, which counts over 100 U.S. banks and credit unions as partners. Financial institutions rely upon Green Check Verified’s compliance software to more efficiently on-board CRBs and identify potential exceptions to regulatory requirements. This integration is a natural fit to help increase the coverage, speed, accuracy, and efficiency of Green Check Verified’s solutions. Every week, CRB Monitor is adding thousands of businesses, licenses, and owners to our database, which is a nearly impossible task for any one institution to manage.”

Kevin Hart, Founder and CEO of Green Check Verified said, “For years now, CRB Monitor has maintained the gold standard cannabis corporate intelligence database, so as the leading provider of compliant cannabis banking software, partnering made perfect sense. CRB Monitor empowers our partner financial institutions and service providers to understand, identify and manage cannabis-related risk and opportunity. Together, we can make significant strides to improve compliance for financial institutions and cannabis related businesses.”

Mike Kennedy, CoFounder and Chief Strategy Officer of Green Check Verified added, “Integrating CRB Monitor’s database into GCV’s software will help automate license verification and monitor for violations and other compliance red flags including credible negative news reports. Over the past year, GCV increased the number of cannabis-related businesses (CRB) on its platform by 270% and expanded its ability to offer FIs bespoke solutions for building their own cannabis products and service offerings. This partnership helps us better serve both sides of the market by reducing the time and effort required to maintain effective oversight of licensing status.”

About CRB Monitor

CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions and cannabis industry participants to manage better and monetize cannabis-related risks and opportunities. Known for its breadth, depth, and integrity, CRB Monitor has become the industry standard for cannabis-related market intelligence, with daily coverage of over 62,000 Tier 1 CRBs, 115,000 marijuana business licenses, 100,000 beneficial owners, and 1,800 cannabis-linked securities. CRB Monitor was founded in 2014 and is led by a team of banking, investment management, and corporate intelligence veterans. CRB Monitor is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Please visit https://www.crbmonitor.com and connect on https://www.linkedin.com/company/crb-monitor and https://twitter.com/CRBMonitor to learn more.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

