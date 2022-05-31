Mass Insight & CISA Address the Cybersecurity Workforce Gap Through Virtual Workshop for Massachusetts Students
300 Massachusetts high school students participated in virtual cybersecurity exercises and learned about education and career opportunities in cybersecurity.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research partnered with the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to introduce Massachusetts Advanced Placement® (AP) STEM and English high school students to cybersecurity scenarios and concepts as well as post-secondary education and career paths during a four-hour virtual field trip on Tuesday, May 24th.
Hundreds of students representing 15 public high schools from the state took part in the unique online workshop, in which CISA representatives discussed the benefits of cybersecurity across different industries and delved into potential cyber threats along with the potential impacts to national, state, and local security. Event partners Cambridge College, Northeastern University, and Suffolk University gave students additional insight into programs, certificate and degree paths that focus on computer science and cybersecurity.
“We must build a more inclusive, diverse pool of cybersecurity talent and that starts with high quality K-12 education,” said Mass Insight’s Board Chair and Founder and CEO of Evee Security Consulting Group Gary Evee. “Introducing cybersecurity concepts in the classroom and through unique experiences like our event with CISA builds awareness and access which can be very impactful as students consider future career paths.”
A 2021 Security Magazine article by Kevin Nolten stated that “the U.S. is expected to face a shortage of 1.8 million skilled cybersecurity workers by 2022, making educating and empowering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals imperative to our future national and economic security.”
Participation in this year’s event more than tripled from last year’s pilot initiative. “Events of this type will help develop the next generation of diverse cybersecurity talent and strengthen our cybersecurity resilience,” said CISA Regional Director, Matt McCann. “CISA is proud to collaborate with organizations like Mass Insight to provide students with awareness, training, and pathways into a growing and critical career field.”
Over the past decade, Mass Insight’s Advanced Placement STEM & English Program has supported more than 60,000 students from more than 150 public high schools. The program is design to drive a culture of high expectations and dramatically increase participation and performance in AP courses, particularly among underserved populations.
“Through AP STEM programming, including a rigorous computer science curriculum and innovative events and partnerships with CISA and local colleges and universities, we are putting the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow on the path for success in college and career,” said Mass Insight’s President and CEO, Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D.
About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston in 1997 and celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.
About Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Insurance Agency:
As the nation’s cyber defense agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the digital and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day. Visit CISA.gov for more information.
Lauren Robinson
Mass Insight Education & Research, Inc.
lrobinson@massinsight.org