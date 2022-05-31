Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Releases Annual Vehicle Stops Report

May 27, 2022, 14:00 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the annual vehicle stops report, which aggregates and contextualizes vehicle stops made by police officers in departments across the state of Missouri in 2021. The Missouri Attorney General's Office is statutorily required to produce a report on the state's vehicle stops annually in compliance with SB 1053, enacted in 2000.