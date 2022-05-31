Submit Release
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Releases Annual Vehicle Stops Report

May 27, 2022, 14:00 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the annual vehicle stops report, which aggregates and contextualizes vehicle stops made by police officers in departments across the state of Missouri in 2021. The Missouri Attorney General's Office is statutorily required to produce a report on the state's vehicle stops annually in compliance with SB 1053, enacted in 2000.

“Producing the annual vehicle stops report is an important duty of the Attorney General's Office. This report helps law enforcement agencies and others contextualize vehicle stops and identify areas for improvement,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “It's my hope that this report will ensure that Missourians are receiving the best possible service from our state's law enforcement.”
 
Putting context into this year’s data compared to 2020’s sharp dip in stops overall due to COVID-19, the report states, “…Overall stops in 2021 were up 5% from 2020, but still 20% lower than overall stops in 2019. Similarly, overall arrests in 2021 were up 9% from 2020, but still 34% lower than overall arrests in 2019. Meanwhile, searches continued to fall with 2021 searches 12% lower than 2020 and 18% lower than 2019.”
 
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office made several changes to the way that data is collected in aggregated, which continue to be implemented. See the full extent of the changes made: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/2020-vsr-changes-summary-packet.pdf?sfvrsn=406cfd0f_2
 
The full vehicle stops report can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/vsr/2021-vsr/2021-vehicle-stops-annual-report.pdf?sfvrsn=4c356bdb_2

