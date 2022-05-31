Injured Hiker Rescued on Shelburne Basin Trail

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Glen Lucas

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-846-3333

May 31, 2022

Shelburne, NH – On Sunday, May 29, at 1:54 p.m., NH Fish and Game received a call regarding a hiker that was injured after falling on Shelburne Basin Trail. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Susan Carlton of Manakin-Sabot, VA.

After the call came in, a rescue effort was coordinated in conjunction with Gorham EMS, a local campground owner, and Conservation Officers.

It was reported that Carlton was on a short hike to view a waterfall when the dog she was walking pulled on the leash and caused her to lose her footing on slick rocks and injure her ankle. Carlton’s husband rendered aid in an attempt to self-extricate but determined the extent of the injury was too great to walk out. He made his way back to the trailhead in order to place a call to first responders.

A local campground owner volunteered his UTV and assisted Gorham EMS and Conservation Officers in traveling the .8 mile up the trail to Carlton. They loaded Carlton on the UTV, and drove back to the trailhead where she was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by ambulance for treatment.