Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Thaddeus Stevens College to Increase Workforce Training Program for Adults to Get Good Jobs in the Manufacturing Industry

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to expand short-term workforce training programs for adults to help meet the current workforce need.

“The manufacturing industry plays a key role in Pennsylvania’s economy, and ensuring we have the workforce to staff it is critical,” said Gov. Wolf. “As the need for trained skilled trade workers continues, we look to institutions like Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to not only maintain our workforce, but to develop new programs that will keep the commonwealth on the forefront of the manufacturing industry.”

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology plans to use their $200,000 in MTTC funding to help fund a full-time Workforce Development Manager. In addition, the college plans to hire industry specific consultants to support the expansion and development of programs offered. Through these investments, the college expects to double enrollment in Production Welding, Commercial Industrial Electrical, Commercial Industrial HVAC, Commercial Industrial Plumbing, and Commercial Industrial Facilities Maintenance Technology, and plans to develop new training modules in each of these programs, as well. In addition, the college will develop new MIG and TIG Production Welding programs, a new Metal Fabrication and Welding Tech Program, and a new Manufacturing Software Engineering Tech program.

“As part of our mission, through workforce training and education, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology helps to enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvania residents by providing the skills needed to fill in-demand jobs,” said Pedro A. Rivera, President of Thaddeus Stevens College. “This funding will expand access to workforce training programs, increasing employability skills, and impacting lifelong economic prosperity as individuals who complete these programs accept family-sustaining jobs, which will help them purchase homes, build wealth, and contribute to our collective community.”

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is a nationally recognized, fully accredited two-year residential technical college offering 24 high-wage majors focused on technology, advanced manufacturing and construction trades, and several short-term certificate programs. Founded in 1905 by bequest from the will of Thaddeus Stevens, a US Congressman, PA attorney, and abolitionist, the College continues to provide no-cost education to eligible students and is traditionally one of the lowest priced institutions in Pennsylvania for those who pay tuition.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 76 projects and invested more than $16.6 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.