Cuplr App is Reaching out to Feature Tampa Businesses for Free

Find new places you will love, wherever you are

The Cuplr App is proving concept in Tampa and is offering free profiles and advertising to Tampa businesses

Cuplr LLC (0x0d3608ce95cd2b561298beed3f9fd3ddd3083163:$CPLR)

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a new way to reach customers steadily creeping into the digital marketing space. And in an interesting twist, it’s a national app that’s gaining the most traction from business owners in the Tampa area.At the start of the year, Cuplr app founders announced a new matching algorithm created to help couples build a thriving social life. The app started with matching couples to other couples, but recently expanded to matching single users to other single users, whether to date or find new friends. Additionally, the algorithm matches users to businesses , establishing a first-of-its-kind social media metaverse app. Businesses have the ability to share their profile on the app’s map feature, letting users find companies similar to the ones they enjoy most."The app is using the same algorithm that matches people to people, to match people to places. The app suggests specific places that match the interest of the user, unlike the vague route of a Google search.” said Brad Bishop, Cuplr Vice President. “The point is to make new friends and discover places to go with friends.”Frank Coto, Host of the Business Happy Hour on 970 WFLA, recently remarked, "The business tie is huge. The app’s aspect of connecting people to local businesses and giving them ideas on places to eat or to hang out is extremely important. As a business owner, I eat out almost every single day and I joke that it's the hardest decision I make every day.""We want to emphasize ‘the social’ on social media," Bishop said. "We want to encourage people to be social and go places, whereas other social media sites couldn’t care less as long as you're staring at the screen."The Cuplr App features entertainment businesses, local experiences, restaurants, dessert shops, coffee shops, spas, bars, clubs, and much more. Map listings and profiles are complementary for Tampa businesses. Businesses can also buy advertisements within the app, which could appear as a suggested match as the user is swiping, similar to dating apps. Visit Cuplr.com/associates for more information on listing your business or advertising.

Join the Cuplr Community. Meet new people and find new places