Scalable Solutions Shares FMFW.io Cryptocurrency Exchange Client Case Study Results
Discover how to save $1,5 mln on a launch of a crypto exchange that will sustain more than $5 Billion trading volumes per day.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scalable Solutions helps owners of traditional and crypto exchange businesses, over-the-counter platforms, financial consulting firms and fintech startups enter the crypto industry with a high-profile exchange solution — growing the user base fast and reaching the highest revenues in the shortest period of time.
A Scalable Solutions client was seeking to launch an extraordinary exchange in the crypto space in a partnership with Bitcoin.com, with Roger Ver — owner and creator of one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) — serving as mentor, investor and brand provisioning entity.
The main business goal was to establish a United Kingdom-regulated exchange with lightning-fast trading, trusted digital wallets and industry-leading security to lead a revolutionary technology in the European Union region.
The client wanted to solve the following business tasks:
- Establish a well-maintained, white-label crypto exchange solution with rapid setup time
- Get the most reliable solutions available on the market for stability and performance
- Have a ready-to-go liquidity pool without any need for market making
- Target the retail market as well as institutional clients
- Ensure minimal possible costs for solution maintenance
- Have the ability to scale the product in accordance with growing needs — e.g., additional features development, analytics provision, coins management and custody management.
The client faced the following challenges:
- The client wanted the exchange to be a well-established, successful business right from day one, which was achieved through its deep liquidity pool.
- Certain third-party integrations delayed the process of launching the exchange.
- The client did not know the entire roadmap at the start of the project, so it was evolving while the project was going.
- Feature requests were complex and required deep analysis and development — e.g., its referral program, margin, futures trading and staking features.
Anna Melton, chief operating officer of FMFW.io, said, “Working with Scalable Solutions has made our journey toward building a successful exchange considerably easier, safer and less resource-intensive. It provided a strong foundation we needed to give our users a reliable trading platform.”
FMFW.io results:
- More than $5 billion in 24-hour trading volume and ranked in the top 10 cryptocurrency spot exchanges
- More than 1 million onboarded users that trust their funds to FMFW.io
- More than 80 institutional clients
- An exchange launched in 30 days
- Increased monthly revenue of 20% after launching margin trading
- Increased monthly revenue stream of 15% after launching futures trading
- Roughly $1.5 million saved after going with a well-established, white-label solution, with the client’s own liquidity pool after setup and onboarding costs.
