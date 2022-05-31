International climate and environment week in Stockholm 30 May–5 June

SWEDEN, May 31 - The international climate and environment week in Stockholm is now getting under way with a series of high-level meetings, including LeadIT on industry transition, the UN Stockholm+50 conference at Stockholmsmässan and the annual Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA). UN Secretary-General Guterres and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry are among those attending.

On 2–3 June 2022, Sweden and Kenya will co-host the UN high-level conference Stockholm+50 in Stockholm. This year marks 50 years since the first UN conference on the human environment – the 1972 Stockholm Conference – was held, on the initiative of Olof Palme. The aim of Stockholm+50 is to commemorate the 50th anniversary and also to help increase the pace of the transition towards a sustainable and green society, more jobs and an environment in balance for everyone, where no one is left behind.

“The countries of the world have made many promises and commitments, but implementation leaves something to be desired. More needs to be done faster if we are to reverse the trend, and that’s why it is important for the world to get together and discuss the way forward,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.

Below is a selection of activities taking place during the international climate and environment week in Stockholm: