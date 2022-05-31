International climate and environment week in Stockholm 30 May–5 June
SWEDEN, May 31 - The international climate and environment week in Stockholm is now getting under way with a series of high-level meetings, including LeadIT on industry transition, the UN Stockholm+50 conference at Stockholmsmässan and the annual Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA). UN Secretary-General Guterres and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry are among those attending.
On 2–3 June 2022, Sweden and Kenya will co-host the UN high-level conference Stockholm+50 in Stockholm. This year marks 50 years since the first UN conference on the human environment – the 1972 Stockholm Conference – was held, on the initiative of Olof Palme. The aim of Stockholm+50 is to commemorate the 50th anniversary and also to help increase the pace of the transition towards a sustainable and green society, more jobs and an environment in balance for everyone, where no one is left behind.
“The countries of the world have made many promises and commitments, but implementation leaves something to be desired. More needs to be done faster if we are to reverse the trend, and that’s why it is important for the world to get together and discuss the way forward,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.
Below is a selection of activities taking place during the international climate and environment week in Stockholm:
- 31 May: 6th Ministerial on Climate Action (MoCA6). An annual ministerial dialogue on global climate action and implementation of the Paris Agreement. Hosts: EU, Canada and China. Venue: Grand Hotel Saltsjöbaden
- 1 June: Industry Transition Dialogue. Climate and environment ministers discuss industry transition together with companies in the heavy industry sector as part of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) initiative, which was co-launched by Sweden and India in 2019. Venue: Stockholmsmässan
- 1 June: High-level round table discussion on innovative financing against plastic waste and promotion of increased plastic circularity. Sweden and the US are co-hosts, and the UNDP Alliance to End Plastic Waste will help organise the discussion. Climate and environment ministers will discuss possible solutions together with the business sector, civil society and global financial institutions. Venue: Stockholmsmässan
- 1 June: High-level meeting on three UN conventions on chemicals and waste. High-level meeting on the three conventions dealing with hazardous chemicals, hazardous waste and persistent organic pollutants. Venue: Stockholmsmässan
- 1 June: Youth event with the Nordic Council of Ministers. The event highlights the participation of young people, specifically in Stockholm+50 and more generally on how this can be achieved in multilateral processes. Venue: Stockholmsmässan
- 1 June: Ministerial meeting on climate finance. How enhanced partnerships can contribute to the rapid transition for resilience. Venue: Stockholmsmässan
- 2–3 June: Stockholm+50. Sweden and Kenya co-host a UN conference on climate and environment, where the world’s countries gather to discuss measures to implement global commitments and promises and speed up the climate transition. It is the largest UN conference held in Sweden since 1972, when Olof Palme’s engagement led to the first UN environmental conference being held in Stockholm. Venue: Stockholmsmässan
- 5 June: World Environment Day. Sweden hosts the UN World Environment Day, and a long list of activities will take place throughout the country. The UN will highlight good examples from Sweden. A meeting will be organised at the National Museum of Science and Technology with UNEP Executive Director of Inger Andersen and Annika Strandhäll. Venue: National Museum of Science and Technology