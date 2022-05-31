Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,539 in the last 365 days.

MVision AI Receives FDA Clearance for Guideline-Based Segmentation Software

MVision AI announces that it receives 510(k) clearance from the FDA for guideline-based, AI-powered software for automatic segmentation for radiotherapy.

We are excited to bring MVision’s AI-powered solution to the US. Our solution is widely used in the EU & UK hospitals, reporting significant workflow efficiency gains, consistency, & standardization.”
— Mahmudul Hasan
HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVision AI announces that it receives 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for guideline-based, AI-powered software for automatic segmentation for radiotherapy.

Precision, consistency, and reliability play an important role in radiotherapy for cancer treatment. Robust, guideline-compliant auto-segmentation improves the clinical workflow and contouring results, leading to better treatment outcomes for the patients.

MVision’s guideline-based segmentation software integrates seamlessly with hospital systems to provide consistent and reliable contours of critical structures - and improve the clinical workflow.

MVision AI primarily operates with cloud-based solutions. However, the software is also available on local servers. To guarantee the most secure and optimal user experience, MVision is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

Mahmudul Hasan, CEO and founder of MVision AI states:

“We are truly excited to bring MVision’s AI-powered guideline-based segmentation (GBS™) solution to the US market. Our GBS™ solution is widely used in the EU and UK hospitals. These clinics have reported significant workflow efficiency gains, improved consistency, and standardization for contouring.”

About MVision AI

MVision AI provides clinicians with the finest, most innovative, and most reliable solutions to ensure the highest quality of cancer treatment for all patients.

MVision was founded in 2017, providing many hospitals in EU and EMEA countries with innovative software solutions. With the 510(k) clearance, MVision takes another step towards offering the highest quality auto segmentation service globally.
To learn more, visit: https://www.mvision.ai/

Angela Werner
MVision AI
angela.werner@mvision.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

MVision AI Receives FDA Clearance for Guideline-Based Segmentation Software

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.