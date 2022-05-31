MVision AI Receives FDA Clearance for Guideline-Based Segmentation Software
MVision AI announces that it receives 510(k) clearance from the FDA for guideline-based, AI-powered software for automatic segmentation for radiotherapy.
MVision AI announces that it receives 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for guideline-based, AI-powered software for automatic segmentation for radiotherapy.
— Mahmudul Hasan
Precision, consistency, and reliability play an important role in radiotherapy for cancer treatment. Robust, guideline-compliant auto-segmentation improves the clinical workflow and contouring results, leading to better treatment outcomes for the patients.
MVision’s guideline-based segmentation software integrates seamlessly with hospital systems to provide consistent and reliable contours of critical structures - and improve the clinical workflow.
MVision AI primarily operates with cloud-based solutions. However, the software is also available on local servers. To guarantee the most secure and optimal user experience, MVision is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.
Mahmudul Hasan, CEO and founder of MVision AI states:
“We are truly excited to bring MVision’s AI-powered guideline-based segmentation (GBS™) solution to the US market. Our GBS™ solution is widely used in the EU and UK hospitals. These clinics have reported significant workflow efficiency gains, improved consistency, and standardization for contouring.”
About MVision AI
MVision AI provides clinicians with the finest, most innovative, and most reliable solutions to ensure the highest quality of cancer treatment for all patients.
MVision was founded in 2017, providing many hospitals in EU and EMEA countries with innovative software solutions. With the 510(k) clearance, MVision takes another step towards offering the highest quality auto segmentation service globally.
