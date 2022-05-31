MigVax Appoints Ran Amir As Its New CEO

Now that we have achieved proof-of-concept and a prestigious CEPI grant for our groundbreaking oral vaccine, we are ready to begin scaling up the business” — David Zigdon

QIRYAT SHMONA, ISRAEL, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MigVax Ltd., a start-up developing an oral subunit vaccine against COVID-19, today announced that it has appointed Ran Amir as its new CEO. David Zigdon, MigVax’s first CEO and CEO of the MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, will continue playing an active role as MigVax’s President and Member of the Board of Directors.

Ran joins MigVax after three years as CEO of CannAssure Therapeutics (TASE: CSURE), a medical cannabis company which he led from the concept stage to 80 employees and tens of millions in revenues. Previously, he served for five years as General Manager of CHS Israel, the Israeli branch of the CHS Agribusiness Cooperative (Nasdaq: CHSCP), a Fortune 500 agricultural leader, and as CEO of Solbar Food Technologies. Ran holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Shenkar School of Engineering, and an M.Sc. in International Business from the University of London.

"Now that we have achieved proof-of-concept and a prestigious CEPI grant for our groundbreaking oral vaccine, we are ready to begin scaling up the business,” commented David Zigdon. “We are excited that Ran, a successful manager with years of experience scaling up technology-focused startups, is joining MigVax at this early stage, and confident in his ability to accelerate our momentum.”

“MigVax’s next-generation sub-unit oral vaccine is clearly a product that meets market needs,” added Ran Amir, MigVax’s new CEO. “As the world comes to terms with a ‘living with COVID’ reality, health systems are looking for more affordable, easier-to-administer booster solutions that will enable society to continue to function, even as COVID, in all its variants, stays with us. Our unique oral subunit technology has the potential to fundamentally change the market in low-and middle-income countries, making it affordable and practical to carry out booster campaigns routinely.

“The fact that we are one of the smallest and earliest-stage startups to gain recognition from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) Foundation confirms the uniqueness of our technology – especially its ability to bring tablet-based vaccines and pan-variant boosters to world markets – and its promise to create a new, better reality for public health. I look forward to taking the MigVax story to global investors and potential partners.”

MigVax is currently seeking financing for its Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials, which, if successful, would lead to commercial availability of the MigVax 101 subunit oral vaccine 9-12 months after the trials begin. To date, MigVax-101 has demonstrated heterologous boost, neutralization with S prime and RBD boost, and a full preclinical safety study has been completed. For full results of MigVax-101’s preclinical test, please refer to:https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X22000500

##

About MigVax

MigVax Ltd., an affiliate of The Migal Galilee Research Institute, is developing a novel subunit human vaccine against COVID-19 based on Migal’s vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus strain which affects poultry. Its first investment round was led by OurCrowd, a global venture investing platform.

MigVax-101 is a novel oral subunit vaccine that utilizes a chimeric protein to generate three kinds of simultaneous immunological responses: mucosal, blood-based, and cell-mediated immunity. This triple-armed approach provides comprehensive protection against infection by activating all arms of the immune system, allowing for the effective eradication of the invading virus. Its epitopes were designed using computational chemistry of immunogenic epitopes in IBV, MERS, SARS-COV and SAS-COV-2, focusing on neutralizing antibodies and promoting an immune response.

For more information, please refer to www.migvax.com and https://www.migvax.com/copy-of-the-science , or contact

Ran Amir, CEO

rana@migvax.com