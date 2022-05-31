Why Software Development is Important
All software needs to be rigorously developed and tested, programs need to be continuously updated to ensure any possible issues.”KNUTSFORD, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s rapidly evolving world of technology, it can be a challenge to stay up to date with the most current, efficient, and secure software. Everything around us is changing at a rapid rate, including the way we live and work; traditional systems are becoming obsolete, and businesses are becoming more technology driven. Specific software is needed in almost every industry, in every business and for almost every business function.
— Jason Blundell - Head of Sales and Marketing
In recent years, the capabilities of software driven technology have increased significantly and so has the requirements from users. The way that customers consume information is constantly changing and there may be new and more effective ways to get things done with every new horizon.
Put simply, software development is the process of specifying, designing, programming, documenting, testing, and bug fixing all elements involved in creating and maintaining applications, frameworks, or other software components. These programmes are then used to help users achieve different objectives, goals, or processes that will normally take too much time when done manually and are also designed to increase communication and productivity.
Software development is not a quick and simple business function. There is a specific methodology with clearly defined processes that should be followed to ensure high quality software is implemented. The Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) consist of six steps:
• Requirement analysis
• Planning
• Software design
• Software development
• Testing
• Deployment
Investing in developing current software can bring a host of benefits to your business, including:
• Reduced cost, not just in terms of monitory value but also in time by automating routine tasks.
• Improved employee efficiency and streamlined business operations.
• Encourage innovative thinking and concepts to meet the changing needs of your customers.
• Improve your customers’ user experience by providing them with enhanced functions and features.
• Satisfy the growing requirements of your organisation and that of the customer.
• The ability to connect and integrate data across multiple systems and users.
• Ensure that your organisation and software comply with external standards such as GDPR and ISO 27001.
In safety or security critical markets or industries, where Cortech Developments software is often deployed, ensuring that any form of software is developed to the latest specification, has been put through a rigorous quality and assurance testing process and is fit for purpose is a must. The cost of software failure can be huge, and businesses cannot afford for software not to be developed and tested correctly prior to deployment.
Jason Blundell, Head of Sales and Marketing for Cortech Developments comments, “All software needs to be rigorously developed and tested, programs need to be continuously updated to ensure any possible issues, function, or security vulnerabilities are identified and quickly resolved. Stringent software development processes, testing, enhancements, and technical support, all ensure the best possible stability for a system.”
In conclusion, software development is a vital, challenging, and complicated process that can improve the user’s experiences, increase visibility, reduce risks, and bring more feature-rich and innovative products to market.
