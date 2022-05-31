ESignature provider Signable becomes certified by Great Place To Work for the second consecutive year
High growth ESignature provider Signable is certified for a second year by Great Place To Work after an employee survey scored an average of 95% satisfaction.BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK based Signable, part of parent company Domo, a software platform offering easy, affordable and quick electronic signatures, has been certified by Great Place To Work (GPTW) for the second consecutive year.
The certification was confirmed after Signable employees took part in a feedback survey, which saw an increase in all but a few scores in comparison to the 2021 survey. The company scored 100% for sense of community, 99% for camaraderie and 99% for leadership behaviour. On average, this year's survey scored 95% in comparison to last year’s 93%.
The statement ‘Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work’ received a score of 100%, whilst last year this was 96%.
Signable CEO, Olly Culverhouse, commented: "As a company, being a place that our team are proud of and love to work at is a crucial part of what makes us, us. We have used GPTW for the last few years and every time have always aimed to try to be better than the following year - not just for the certification but to provide a better work environment for our team. I am so happy to see that not only are our survey results better than last year but nearly all of our core statements have achieved 100%".
GPTW is a globally recognised certification body that represents organisations who are considered to have a trusting, respectful and fair workplace culture, by their employees. Part of a global organisation, the award body applies “data and insights from millions of employees working in around 10,000 organisations across the world every year to benchmark individual performance.”
Offering simple electronic signing at an affordable price, Signable was recently included in Capterra’s top 10 softwares to watch and was awarded G2’s High Performer award. With the launch of the new US site in Q4 2021 and employee headcount growing by 31% in the past year*, Signable has been experiencing high growth over the past few years.
One of Signable’s five year company goals is to become Bristol’s best employer, with a culture that nurtures development, well being and puts people first. To achieve this, the company hosts events such as the recent wellness week which offered free talks and activities around managing stress and mental health. The annual retreat is another way in which the company brings employees together to discuss its direction and goals.
Learn more about Signable’s available roles or contact Signable on (+44) 0800 612 6263 for more information.
*From February 2021 to February 2022
