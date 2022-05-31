Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial fan and air purification equipment market size is expected to grow from $66.1 billion in 2021 to $73.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global commercial fan and air purifier market size is then expected to grow to $105.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Technological advances in commercial fan and air purification equipment drove the market in the historic period.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market consists of sales of commercial fan and air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce commercial and industrial fan and air purification equipment such as industrial dust and fume collection equipment, electrostatic precipitation equipment, warm air furnace filters, air washers, and other dust collection equipment, attic fans and industrial and commercial fans and blowers, such as commercial exhaust fans and commercial ventilating fans.

Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Trends

The growing popularity of smart air purifiers is a major trend in the market. With air pollution increasing across the world, a growing awareness of allergies, pollution, and climate change is increasing consumer concern about the quality of the air they breathe. As a result, air purifiers are growing in popularity. Smart air purifiers are devices that are connected to other devices via the internet, and other technologies such as Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC), and Wi-Fi. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology also supports the development of smart air purifiers. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data.

Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Segments

The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Air Purification Equipment, Attic and Exhaust Fans, Others

By Technology Type: High Efficiency Particulate Absorption/Absorber (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ultraviolet (UV) Light Air Purifier, Ionic Air Purifier, Others

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

By Geography: The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial global fan and air purification equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market, global commercial fan and air purification equipment market share, global commercial fan and air purification equipment market segments and geographies, global commercial fan and air purification equipment market trends, global commercial fan and air purification equipment market players, global commercial fan and air purification equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Sharp Corporation, 3M Company, Regal Beloit Corporation, SPX FLOW Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, and Helen of Troy Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

