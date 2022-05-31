Global Plant-Based-Meat Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Plant-Based Meat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plant-based-meat market size is expected to grow from $4.82 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The plant-based meats market is expected to grow to $6.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Increasing consumer awareness associated with the benefits of vegetarian diets is projected to contribute to the plant based meat market growth.

The plant-based meat market consists of sales of plant-based meat and related services. Plant-based meat is prepared from plants and is similar to the conventional meat in appearance and taste. It is available in the form of a burger patty, crumbles, nuggets, and sausages. The plant-based meat is produced using ingredients such as wheat gluten, lentils, yuba, tofu, soybeans, and a variety of nuts.

Global Plant-Based-Meat Market Trends

The increasing launch of new innovative products that are made from plant-based meat is a major trend in the plant-based meat market.

Global Plant-Based-Meat Market Segments

By Product Type: Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips, Nuggets, Meatballs, Others

By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others

By Distribution Channel: Grocery Stores, Food and Drinks Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Restaurants, Online Stores

By Geography: The global plant-based-meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plant-based-meat global market overviews, global plant based meat market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global plant-based-meat global market, plant-based-meat industry share, plant-based-meat global market segments and geographies, plant-based-meat market players, plant-based-meat market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plant-based-meat market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amy’s Kitchen, The Vegetarian Butcher, Maple Leaf Foods, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Greenleaf Foods, Hungry Planet, Next Level, Abbots Butcher.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

