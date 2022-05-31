Air Purification Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Air Purification Equipment Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the air purification equipment market size is expected to grow from $56.1 billion in 2021 to $60.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The global air purification equipment market size is expected to grow to $88.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. Increasing health problems due to air pollution is projected to boost the demand for the air purification equipment market growth.

The air purification equipment market consists of sales of air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air purification equipment that is used for removing contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Air Purification Equipment Market Trends

Partnerships and collaborations by the industry players are gaining popularity in the air purification equipment market. Major companies are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies in the air purification market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

Global Air Purification Equipment Market Segments

The global air purification equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment, Induct Air Purification Equipment

By Technology: HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global air purification equipment market overviews, global air purification equipment market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global air purification equipment market, global air purification equipment industry share, global air purification equipment market segments and geographies, air purification equipment market players, global air purification equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global air purification equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Daikin Industries Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Honeywell International Inc, and Clarcor Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

