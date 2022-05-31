Derby Barracks / DUI #5, Neg Op, DLS x 2, Habitual Offender

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5002215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

VIOLATIONS: DUI #5

Negligent Operation

Driving with a Criminally suspended License x2

Habitual Offender

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2022 @ 1900 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Troy

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Autumn Ridge

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Winston Cote

AGE: 45

Helmet: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: RZR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an ATV crash on VT RT 100 near Autumn Ridge. Upon arrival investigation revealed Winston Cote (45) to have been operating the ATV on VT RT 100 in a reckless manner, causing him to roll the ATV. While Troopers were on scene, they observed indicators of impairment. Cote was medically cleared at North Country Hospital and transported the Derby Barracks for processing. While processing Cote it was discovered he has multiple previous felony convictions and is a Habitual Offender. Cote was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and held without bail until his court date.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correction Facility

BAIL: Held W/O

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.