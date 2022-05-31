Derby Barracks / DUI #5, Neg Op, DLS x 2, Habitual Offender
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5002215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
VIOLATIONS: DUI #5
Negligent Operation
Driving with a Criminally suspended License x2
Habitual Offender
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2022 @ 1900 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Troy
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Autumn Ridge
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Winston Cote
AGE: 45
Helmet: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: RZR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an ATV crash on VT RT 100 near Autumn Ridge. Upon arrival investigation revealed Winston Cote (45) to have been operating the ATV on VT RT 100 in a reckless manner, causing him to roll the ATV. While Troopers were on scene, they observed indicators of impairment. Cote was medically cleared at North Country Hospital and transported the Derby Barracks for processing. While processing Cote it was discovered he has multiple previous felony convictions and is a Habitual Offender. Cote was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and held without bail until his court date.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correction Facility
BAIL: Held W/O
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.