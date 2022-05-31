Construction Machinery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction machinery market size is then expected to grow to $468.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Increasing investment in infrastructure is anticipated to contribute to the construction machinery market growth.

The construction machinery market consists of sales of construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce construction machinery, including backhoes, bulldozers, construction and surface mining-type rock drill bits, construction-type tractors, and attachments, off-highway trucks, pile-driving equipment, portable crushing, pulverizing and screening machinery, powered post hole diggers, road graders and surface mining machinery (except drilling). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Construction Machinery Market Trends

The construction machinery market has been observing multiple strategic initiatives such as partnerships and innovative product launches over recent years. According to the construction machinery market analysis, major companies in the market are continuously focusing on collaborating with other companies to expand their product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, Caterpillar Inc, US-based construction machinery and equipment manufacturer announced the partnership agreement with Newmont Mining, a US-based gold producer to develop underground vehicle automation technology. The companies together plan to focus on Caterpillar's semi-autonomous system for underground loaders and improving existing technology.

Global Construction Machinery Market Segments

The global construction machinery market is segmented:

By Product: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building and Road Construction Equipment, Autonomous Construction Equipment

By Application: Excavation and Mining, Lifting and Material Handling, Earth Moving, Transportation, Others

By End-User: Oil and Gas, Construction and Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, Others

By Geography: The global construction machinery market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction machinery market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global construction machinery market, construction machinery global market share, construction machinery global market segments and geographies, construction machinery global market players, construction machinery global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The construction machinery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Caterpillar Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Deere & Company, Volvo AB, Hitachi Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science, and Technology Co. Ltd, Liebherr Group, EXOR Group, Doosan Infracore Co Ltd, and Oshkosh Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

