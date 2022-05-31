Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the farm machinery and equipment market size is expected to grow from $194.91 billion in 2021 to $215.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The global farm equipment market size is expected to grow to $308.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in farm equipment is expected to drive the farm machinery and equipment industry growth.

The farm machinery and equipment market consist of sales of farm machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing agricultural and farm machinery and equipment, and other turfs and grounds care equipment, including planting, harvesting, and grass mowing equipment (except lawn and garden-type). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Trends

Eco-friendly electric tractors are likely to be an emerging trend in the farm machinery and equipment market. Eco-friendly tractors operate through electronic batteries that can be recharged simply by plugging them into a standard socket and don’t require any kind of fuel that creates air pollution. There are also many tractors where farmers can install wind or solar power to produce electricity to charge the tractor’s batteries.

Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Segments

The global farm machinery and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Cultivator, Rotator, Chisel Plow, Harvester, Roller, Field Sprayer and Spreader, Irrigation System, Livestock Equipment, Tractors, Others

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

By Operation: Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

By Application: Spraying, Water Supply and Conservation, Cultivation, Harvesting, Seeding, Weeding, Livestock Farming, Others

By Geography: The global farm machinery and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides farm machinery and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the farm machinery and equipment global market, farm machinery and equipment global market share, farm machinery and equipment global market segments and geographies, farm machinery and equipment global market players, farm machinery and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The farm machinery and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, ISEKI & Co. Ltd, John Deere (Deere & Company), Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF), and Valmont Industries Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

