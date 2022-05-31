UM students showcase creativity through graduation works of science and technology

MACAU, May 31 - The University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) recently held the Dean’s Final Year Project List Presentation Ceremony and Project Exhibition 2022, where 25 projects of this year’s FST graduates were exhibited. The event attracted many industry practitioners, management team members of enterprises, government officials, professors, and students. The exhibition aimed to create an exchange platform between the academia and the industry, so as to promote industry-academia collaboration and the commercialisation of research results.

According to FST Dean Xu Chengzhong, the faculty has been organising the final year project exhibition for many years to apply research results in the classroom to the industry, which is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Macao and neighbouring regions and contribute to the diversified development of Macao. The purpose of the exhibition is not only to recognise outstanding students, but also to enhance communication with local enterprises, to enhance the effectiveness of industry-academia collaboration, and to explore opportunities for collaboration.

After a rigorous selection process, 25 projects were shortlisted and a total of 34 outstanding students from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, the Department of Computer and Information Science, the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, the Department of Electromechanical Engineering, and the Department Mathematics were awarded. The projects cover many different fields, including ocean studies, heritage conservation, computer graphics and visual computing, health monitoring, architectural design, wireless charging, and artificial intelligence. Hundreds of student projects have been exhibited since the exhibition was first launched in 2012. Dean Xu added that the FST would continue to promote technological advances through similar activities and would take into account the views of the industry, so that students can make the most of what they have learned and design works for the public to make life easier and to cope with the new normal.

Guests who attended the opening ceremony of the event included Prof Xu Chengzhong, dean of the FST; Prof Cai Xiaochuan and Prof Wong Pak Kin, associate deans of the FST; Jose Maria de Fonseca Tavares, chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs, Municipal Affairs Bureau; Wong Kin Mou, head of the Department of Educational Research and Planning, Education and Youth Development Bureau; Ip Chong Wa, member of the Board of Directors of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau; Victoria Kuan, director general of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center; Benjamin Yue Zongbin, principal advisor to the Executive Committee of Companhia de Electricidade de Macau; Edmond Leong, assistant chief engineer of MEP and Plant Operations, Sands China Ltd; Vivas Lo, vice president of engineering of the Galaxy Entertainment Group; Chan Kuong In, deputy general manager of China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited; and Ada Hoi, assistant director of BWZ Department, BoardWare Information System Limited.