Rasayan Connect Taken wings and Launch online B2B chemical marketplace to connect Chemical Industry

Providing global chemicals source and sales services on finger tips.

Globally there is a huge gap between real chemical intermediate manufacturers and buyers in chemical industries which needs to be filled”
— CEO - Gaurang Pancholi
AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmedabad, India: Rasayan Connect, an online B2B marketplace developed by chemical industry and information technology expert, today announced it has taken wings and launched.

“Globally there is a huge gap between real chemical intermediate manufacturers and buyers in chemical industries which needs to be filled ” says Gaurang Pancholi, CEO at Rasayan Connect.

The pace with the chemical industry is growing, producers of chemical products will need a global modern digital marketplace to reach out to customers in each corner of the world instead of relying on traditional methods.

Rasayan connect is providing customized chemical source and sales services on finger tips, Platform is helping members to find new suppliers/customers and on another side helping manufacturer or supplier to reach customers globally.
For more information visit www.rasayanconnect.com

About Rasayan Connect
Rasayan Connect is the marketplace that connects verified industrial buyers and sellers and provides a platform to contract research and manufacturing companies to grow and connect to the world.

Gaurang Pancholi
+91 82004 23252
