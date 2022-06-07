Core Tactics Mentorship Program - Building Character in Young Men Through Athletics, Community Service, and Technology

Gabriel, Manicato, Benicio, Ar'mand Byren, Yvonne, Danielle, Daymion, Michael Benicio, Ar'mand, Gabriel

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving back to the community is a serviceable deed that as citizens, we should all participate in. The act of volunteering time towards a cause, opens lines of resources, not only the recipients, but the individual performing the act of kindness. For five DMV area residents, they're not only talking the talk, but they are walking out the vision by developing young men into leaders through their formed nonprofit organization, Core Tactics.

Core Tactics is a 5013c, non-profit organization that funnels leadership, development, and character in young men through athletics. The leadership team and founders; Byren and Yvonne Lloyd, Michael Reyes, Daymion and Danielle Stevens, initially created the program as a 21st century blueprint to athletic development of young men. Hence, since the inception of Core Tactics in 2021, the program has matured into a full community outreach initiative building a foundation of resources and outreach for the entire DMV area. The Core Tactics model of mentorship is based on a stem system that acts as a pipeline for area athletes. Upon initial intake to the program, the student athletes are prequalified through their grades, conduct, and adaptability to contribute to the community.

As with athletics, Core Tactics founders realize that athletics is only one part of the spectrum in shaping young men into leaders. To assist with development, a partnership was established with Future Kings, a 21st century program that mentors and provides life skills training through engineering and tech applications. With the partnership, the outreach and effectiveness of Core Tactics has shifted to a full pipeline of athletes reaching for new heights in the realm of college enrollment and promising careers in tech science. Through Future Kings, the young athletes are exposed to digital marketing, podcasts, engineering, and graphic design. As the World continues to advance in technology and ideology of what was non-existent twenty years ago, so are the needs to be skilled beyond the education received in high school. For so many in communities of color, the only destination after high school is the military or the hopes to make it in professional sports; however, it is Core Tactics mission to introduce realization of choices to the young men.

Core Tactics operates in a three-fold process. Through athletics, the program goal is to develop and sharpen the physical ability of the young men; however, it's through this development that mental sharpness begins. The young men must first provide a sense of purpose and desire to a commitment of excellence. In addition to fundamental athletic skills, each athlete must learn life skills. In partnership with Future Kings, the athletes participate in community service initiatives (Street Life Ministries) to strengthen their sense of core values and to give back to the community. It is through the efforts of the mentorship programs established by Core Tactics and Future Kings that is turning young men into leaders.

The core group of Core Tactic leaders work in unisis to dedicate themselves to be available several days a week after their normal 9-5’s to work with the young men. For Daymion Stevens, a former law enforcement officer from Brooklyn, NY, the choice to create Core Tactics along with his wife and friends was the right thing to do. While in Brooklyn, Daymion was a member of the National P.A.L. (Police Athletic League), an organization of police chapters that work to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence through mentorship among children. When Daymion and his family moved to Virginia, he noticed that no such programs were available. The incorporation of the nonprofit organization fell right in line with his desire to give the young men of the area positive resources of hope and inspiration. With a son, Ar’mand Stevens age 13, Daymion involvement was paramount as not only a mentor, but a positive male role model to all of the young men in Core Tactics.“ As with the entire staff, Daymion's experience in life overall adds a unique perspective, which will assist the youth by setting a foundation for each member to make significant contributions to society. “It’s a Soul Happy feeling knowing that you're making a difference in the lives of future leaders, exclaims Daymion and Danielle Stevens. “We have the opportunity to help shape the narrative of success in both the young men and the community.”

As with Daymion and Danielle Stevens, Byren and Yvonne Lloyd too, have an added vested interest in Core Tactics and the success of the program. With two sons in the program, Gabriel age 12, and Benicio age 13, the program has been a life raft of support to the building blocks of mental and physical toughness. From assisting the elderly, to working towards adopting a bus stop in the surrounding area, the work on and off the field that Core Tactics in conjunction with Future Kings is evidence that the program works. “As the young men gain strength through various drills, 21st Century projects and skills, it's the commitment of improving that creates a culture of believing anything is possible,” states Byren Lloyd. The challenges that face young men in America.



While Core Tactics works and develops the physical, it is the Future Kings initiative that supports the program by introducing resources that travel into tech, engineering and science. Future Kings is a non-profit 5013c organization led by Mr. Arik King that uses technology to enhance the learning experience for young men and women. The introduction of robotics and engineering into the Future Kings curriculum is a game changer that connects the children to an outside world of possibilities. From operating drones, to knowledge of the metaverse and NFT’s, the technical skills obtained will give the young men a clear advantage that will benefit them in the future.

Core Tactics’ group member Michael Reyes is a single father who also has a son in the program, Manicato Reyes. Michael has been raising Manicato on his own since the age of 3 and it’s the direction and morals that are important to Michael.

As the World advances, so have the challenges and obstacles facing young men and teenagers. Despite being labeled as the most advantageous generation ever, it is documented that young men (minorities) are unprepared and unequipped to enter the World after adolescence. Michael Reyes works hands on with the young men in the program to help them gain a broader knowledge of life. Although athletics is the catalyst behind the program, it's the mentorship aspect that Michael enjoys. “Giving hope and direction, means the difference between propering and despair”, states Michael Reyes. “The young men need to know that there are consequences behind their actions, and it’s up to them to make the right choice”. Michael has always pushed his motto “Do it. Do it right? Get it over with”. In today’s society, young people need a head start in the social environment of life. That is where Core Tactics and Future Kings are bridging the gap to close the door on complacency and falling victim to the negative outcomes of making bad decisions.

Core Tactics at the present, consists of 8 young men, (Manicato Reyes, Quamarion Stephens, Noah Johnson, Mark Wynn Jr, Jekhai Heredia, Benicio Lloyd, Gabriel Lloyd, and Ar’mand Stevens) ranging from ages 11 to 14. I was able to catch up with three of the young men, and I asked them a few questions regarding the benefits of the program.



Interview

Ar’mand Stevens

Renzo: So Ar’mand, What do you like about the Core Tactics program, and how has the program benefited you?

Ar’mand Stevens: I enjoy the program. I have fun and l love to learn new things which will help me be better.

Renzo: What do you inspire to be when you grow up?

Ar’mand Stevens: I want to go to culinary Arts School, learn to cook, and someday open my own restaurant. In addition, I believe I’m great in analytics, so I wouldn’t mind becoming a sports analyst

Renzo: How has the program changed you?

Ar’mand Stevens: Unlike most of my classmates, after school I commit myself to working out and learning skills with the Core Tactics mentors.

Gabriel Lloyd

Renzo: What does the Core Tactics/ Future Kings program mean to you?

Gabriel Lloyd: The program is great! I feel blessed to have mentors that spend time with me to teach me skills and agility that has improved my ability on the football field.

Renzo: What position do you Play, and for what school?

Gabriel Lloyd: I play a variety of positions on the football field, Defensive Tackle, Offensive Guard, and Offensive Tackle. I play for Woodbridge Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Renzo: What have you learned from Future Kings / Core Tactics?

Gabriel Lloyd: I love the fact that I’m learning engineering skills and about technology that will aid me in my career decisions in the future.



Benicio Lloyd

Renzo: Well Benecio, what position do you play on the football field?

Benicio Lloyd: I play Defensive End and Linebacker.

Renzo: How has the Core Tactics program helped you on the field?

Benicio Lloyd: When I first started the program, my footwork and agility wasn’t so great; however, I now move with strength and purpose. My speed and overall game play has increased and I feel healthier.

Renzo: What has been the greatest benefit of the Future Kings Program?

Benicio Lloyd: Through Core Tactics and Future Kings, I’ve been able to explore engineering, and technology.

Renzo: The fact that next school year you will be headed off to High School, what do you find exciting about the new challenge?

Benicio Lloyd: The size of the school. High School is a chance for me to network with other students, use my technology experience and raise my level of knowledge.



From the few questions I asked the young men, you can tell they are humble, and eager to reach for new heights. The sheer fact that I pulled them away from what appeared to be an agility skill challenge, the young men were eager to speak with me on Core Tactics / Future Kings. When I asked Daymion and Byren about the development and plans for the future of the young men, they exclaimed, “The sky's the limit; as long as they stay focused and driven to succeed, they can achieve anything. With that being stated, Byren shared with me that a joint collaboration involving Future Kings, Core Tactics, and the new innovative social marketing app, Kandiid was in the development for an intern program. Kandiid app’s founder, Antoine McLaughin, a pioneer in the tech space has followed the Core Tactics / Future Kings progress over the past years and found the young men ahead of the curve when it comes to their readiness. “The young leaders Core Tactics and Future Kings are developing at the next level. The young men understand technology and the inner workings of the social space.” The planned internship will pair a Core Tactics student with a mentor within the Kandiid app infrastructure. From there, the young men will learn the works of technology from a hands-on perspective.

With the challenges facing today’s youth, it is refreshing to see organizations such as Core Tactics and Future Kings leading the charge to give young men the empowerment to become leaders. Today, Core Tactics along with the Future Kings, Strong Minded Moves, the Ratcliff Foundation, and C4 Explosive Sports Training are changing lives of young leaders through athletics, mentorship, and community service. The life skills learned creates a safe space to explore and challenge the limits of their imagination.

About Author

Lamont Curtis Bracy, professionally known as “Renzo” is an American author, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. Renzo Is an award winning journalist and author known for creating some of the most intriguing reads on topics ranging from world views, humanitarian, socio economic, and entertainment. From contributing to the Huffington Post, Medium, and many local news organizations, Mr. Bracy has become known as an authority amongst his peers. Today, Renzo operates in an array of conglomerates as either an executive or strategic advisor for numerous fortune 500 companies. As of recently, Renzo was named as Chief Marketing and Pr Director for Kandiid (Kandiid App).