WriteGirl to Honor Acclaimed Author Margaret Atwood and Outstanding Women Writers at Bold Ink Awards on June 4th

Margaret Atwood, whose work has been published in more than 45 countries, is the author of more than 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays and graphic novels. Her books includes The Handmaid’s Tale, now an award-winning TV series.

Mara Brock Akil has written and produced nearly 400 episodes of television, including her beloved series Girlfriends, and its spin-off, The Game. She has been honored with the prestigious Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award by NATPE.