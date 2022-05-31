Global Crisis: Red Danger Zone - The Truth About Our Consumer Format Revealed At International Forum on May 7th, 2022

Creative Society Project GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. The Complex is flawless. It is designed to be invulnerable to hacking. The planet's core is now having the greatest impact on the climate, contrary to the theory of the anthropogenic factor. Will The Planet Survive?

When someone comes to you to say that your house is on fire - he scares or warns you? Should you take action to save yourself? It's time to know what is ahead.

Scientists and politicians are engaged in business, not in the study of the causes of heating of the world ocean, changes in the Earth's core, and the cyclic nature of these 12,000 years period.” — International Forum "Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want To Live"

DETROIT, MI, USA, May 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 7, 2022, an online forum "Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want To Live," was organized by people who care and then translated into 100 languages. Volunteers and participants of this global conference call for humanity to unite and take urgent action, without relying on the help of international organizations and governments.The global crisis has affected many areas: politics, the economy, environment, but the main trouble is the growing climate change. The root of all problems lies in the consumerist format of modern society, with the importance of everything but human life. Brutal military conflicts, violence, the threat of nuclear war, famine - these are what lead humanity to the red line of survival. This is the result of a situation in which people have shifted their responsibility to politicians with unlimited power who play with people's lives. The events now taking place in Ukraine illustrate how the whole world is vulnerable and interconnected.But a common ruthless enemy, the climate, is waging an undeclared war against humanity.Truth or BusinessWe have been told for forty years that the cause of climate change is the anthropogenic factor - CO2 emissions. Hundreds of billions of dollars are spent, but nothing has changed for the better. The scale of climate disasters is growing, and we as a society don't even know the truth. What else needs to happen for us to understand: the entire scientific potential of the planet should be used to study the causes of climate change. Then we can at least try to confront these impending catastrophes.Over the past 20 years, mankind has recorded climate changes that have not been recorded for a thousand years. Over the past 11 years, about 5 trillion dollars has been spent on this "struggle", and the climate scientific inquisition does not allow funds to be directed to research unofficial hypotheses and analysis of inconvenient facts.Scientists and politicians are engaged in business, not in the study of the causes of heating of the world ocean, changes in the Earth's core, and the cyclic nature of these 12,000 years period. But there are people who are interested in the truth because in recent years abnormal heating of the world ocean has been recorded. To heat it to such a state, you need the energy of all the nuclear reserves of the planet multiplied by three.Douglas Vogt, a researcher and professional member of the Geological Society of America, has analyzed ice cores from Antarctica and Greenland, which proves the cyclical nature of climate change on the planet. Here's what Dougal Vogt says: "It has nothing to do with humanity. If it didn't, it would still be happening. We see it happening on other planets in our solar system, but nobody lives there and nobody drives cars." The scientist recommends that people fish out truthful information in this field of politically created misinformation, which helps make money from CO2 taxes.We are people. We want to live in a Creative SocietyThe most frequent call of the presenters and forum participants to the audience is: "Share this information with other people! It is no longer necessary to speak but to shout loudly, in order to get the truth to all people and consolidate this last war of humanity. As soon as people receive reliable information, they will start to act: invest in a warning system, in shelter buildings, in the creation of planetary emergency service.There are already effective technologies capable of helping to save people in emergency situations, such as the unique, unparalleled development of the multipurpose complex VOSKHOD . But all these developments can be widely used only in the Creative Society. At present mankind has not a single idea of unification, except for the format of the Creative Society. No revolutions nor upheavals are needed, it is simply necessary to inform people about this possibility in order to create an electoral demand. Politicians will work for the good of the people, as managers, not as tyrants and corruptors. In a Creative Society, true laws of humanity such as the value of a person's life, equality, security, and justice will not be just declared but practiced.Forum participants believe that the future of all mankind is possible only through the unification of people. You can get acquainted with the information and join the site of the international Creative Society project

