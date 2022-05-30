Construction begins on redeveloped Burnaby Hospital

CANADA, May 30 - Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

“This redevelopment of the Burnaby Hospital will benefit those with substance-use challenges as they seek support and care in their community. We are committed to building a comprehensive system of care, from the ground up, for all British Columbians.”

Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake –

“As the local MLA for this area, I am excited to announce that construction is beginning for the redevelopment of Burnaby Hospital. This is a project that we have been eagerly anticipating, and it will deliver improved access to health-care services in a modern setting. I know it will make a real difference in the lives of people in Burnaby.”

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“After years of working with people in Burnaby to ensure their needs will be met, I know that many will be excited to hear that the redevelopment project is underway. This project is vital to the community, and I look forward to watching work progress.”

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed –

“Burnaby Hospital is home to dedicated health-care workers who provide crucial care to people in our community, and it’s fantastic that work has started that will provide state-of-the-art surroundings and the latest technology to meet public health-care needs.”

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby-North –

“People deserve to receive health-care services in up-to-date facilities. After years of neglect, I am proud our government is taking action and delivering results with the redevelopment of Burnaby Hospital.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health Authority –

“The Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project will not only provide expanded health services to the residents of Burnaby and the surrounding communities, but will also contribute to the local economy. A reimagined Burnaby Hospital is one of a new generation of health facilities. Planned with our patients, families, staff and medical staff in mind, it is designed to deliver services that can be agile as technology changes and provide a sustainable model of care now and in the future, which is something we can all celebrate.”

Mike Hurley, mayor, Burnaby –

“Seeing shovels in the ground will be a great milestone for many residents who have fought hard to see this redevelopment of Burnaby Hospital happen. Our community has grown so much and this incredible project will play an important role in the health and well-being of our residents for many years to come.”

Kristy James, president and CEO, Burnaby Hospital Foundation –

“This important milestone in the redevelopment project is a very significant moment for our donors who have made a meaningful impact towards funding for the new hospital campus. With an $8-million gift from Mrs. Betty Beedie and family, a recent $5-million matching gift from Jim Pattison, alongside generous contributions from the City of Burnaby, Alexander College, Bill McCarthy and Ken Shinozaki, our committed donors continue to inspire the community with their generosity, helping us raise over $24 million to date. Now with shovels in the ground, we are pushing even closer to our shared vision of exceptional health care. I urge you to take advantage of the current matching gift to double the impact of your next donation.”