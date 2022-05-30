Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,392 in the last 365 days.

California Reparations Task Force Expert testifying on ACA3 - The California Abolition Act

Senator Sydney Kamlager w/ ACA3 California Abolition Act Coalition

Jamilia Land co-founder of Anti-Violence Safety and Accountability Project (left) ACA3 author California State Senator Sydney Kamlager (right)

Chris Lodgson/ CJEC (left) Kamilah Moore/ California Reparation Task Force Committee Chair (center) Samual N. Brown/ ASAP co-founder ACA3 coalition co-chair

Constitutional Amendment to remove involuntary servitude from state constitution supported by testimony and resolution from California Reparations Task Force

I'm on reparations and this should be apart of it!"”
— CA Assemblymember Reginald B. Jones-Sawyer Sr.
SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday May 31, 2022 at 1:30pm on the West steps of the California State Capitol, The California Abolition Act Coalition along with The California Reparations Task Force, legislators and bill co-sponsors will hold a press conference prior to the scheduled Senate Public Safety hearing at 3pm. Samual Nathaniel Brown, author of the proposal that is now Assembly Constitutional Amendment 3 (authored by Senator Sydney Kamlager) will be providing expert testimony during the hearing along with Chris Lodgson of the California Reparations Task Force committee. Mr. Brown is co-chair of the coalition and wrote the proposal for ACA3 in November of 2020 while still serving a life sentence inside California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Mr. Brown was released on December 20, 2021 after serving 24 years. Chris Lodgson, lead organizer for the California Reparations Task Force Committee will also provide expert testimony and present a resolution in support of the passage of ACA3 as part of the larger reparations conversation. Additional speakers to include coalition chair Jamilia Land, Max Parthas director of state operations for Abolish Slavery National Network, Sonia Lewis (ASCRIBE), Angelique Evans (Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition), Allegra Taylor (Village Advocates) April Grayson (Young Women's Freedom Center) Esteban Nunez (Anti-Recidivism Coalition) and Kamilah Moore (chair of California Reparations Task Force).

ACA3 is sponsored by the California Abolition Act Coalition:

Anti-Violence Safety and Accountability Project (ASAP)
The 10P Program
Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition
The Anti-Recidivism Coalition
The Village Advocates
EDIFYE
Fair Chance Project
ASCRIBE
F.U.E.L.
Pride and Truth
Prison from the Inside Out
Uncommon Law
The Abolish Slavery National Network
March On
Bend the Arc
The Center for African Peace & Conflict Resolution- California State University Sacramento
Courage Campaign

Jamilia Land
California Abolition Act Coalition
+1 424-229-4711
jamilia@abolishslavery.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

California Reparations Task Force Expert testifying on ACA3 - The California Abolition Act

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.