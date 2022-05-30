Submit Release
News Search

There were 481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,484 in the last 365 days.

Saskatchewan Celebrates National AccessAbility Week

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is joining provinces across the country in proclaiming the last week of May as National AccessAbility Week. 

National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) runs from May 29 to June 4, 2022, this year. It is a time to celebrate and promote inclusion and accessibility in communities and workplaces. It also recognizes the efforts of individuals, communities and workplaces that are actively removing barriers to give Saskatchewan people with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in all our communities.  

"As our government continues to work on accessibility legislation, I want to reaffirm our commitment to creating an accessible province where people can live the life they choose without barriers," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "This historic legislation will help to reduce and eliminate those barriers that people with disabilities experience each and every day, making Saskatchewan a more inclusive province."  

This proclamation is a joint initiative with Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan. Since 1964, Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan has provided leadership in the development and delivery of programs, services, and resources to Saskatchewan people living with spinal cord injuries and other physical disabilities.  

"SCI Sask is pleased to work with our key stakeholders and the broad community to enhance accessibility and inclusion for all individuals living with a disability in Saskatchewan," Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan Executive Director Launel Scott said. "NAAW provides an opportunity to highlight advancements, identify areas of change, and to celebrate champions in the field."

This proclamation supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by helping to create awareness and understanding of the rights of people with disabilities. To keep up to date with the progress of Saskatchewan's accessibility legislation, please visit accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca

For more information about the supports and services that SCI Saskatchewan provides, please visit scisask.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Leya Moore
Social Services
Regina
Phone: 306-787-3610
Email: leya.moore@gov.sk.ca

Launel Scott
SCI SK
Saskatoon
Phone: 306-652-9644 ext. 6
Email: launelscott@scisask.ca

You just read:

Saskatchewan Celebrates National AccessAbility Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.