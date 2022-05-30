Saskatchewan Celebrates National AccessAbility Week

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is joining provinces across the country in proclaiming the last week of May as National AccessAbility Week.

National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) runs from May 29 to June 4, 2022, this year. It is a time to celebrate and promote inclusion and accessibility in communities and workplaces. It also recognizes the efforts of individuals, communities and workplaces that are actively removing barriers to give Saskatchewan people with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in all our communities.

"As our government continues to work on accessibility legislation, I want to reaffirm our commitment to creating an accessible province where people can live the life they choose without barriers," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "This historic legislation will help to reduce and eliminate those barriers that people with disabilities experience each and every day, making Saskatchewan a more inclusive province."

This proclamation is a joint initiative with Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan. Since 1964, Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan has provided leadership in the development and delivery of programs, services, and resources to Saskatchewan people living with spinal cord injuries and other physical disabilities.

"SCI Sask is pleased to work with our key stakeholders and the broad community to enhance accessibility and inclusion for all individuals living with a disability in Saskatchewan," Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan Executive Director Launel Scott said. "NAAW provides an opportunity to highlight advancements, identify areas of change, and to celebrate champions in the field."

This proclamation supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by helping to create awareness and understanding of the rights of people with disabilities. To keep up to date with the progress of Saskatchewan's accessibility legislation, please visit accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

For more information about the supports and services that SCI Saskatchewan provides, please visit scisask.ca.

