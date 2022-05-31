Submit Release
Does Location matter when setting up an LLC in USA?

American Samoa Flags

American Samoa makes it easy for anyone, anywhere to set up an LLC in the United States of America.

American Samoa’s Unique Location Makes it the Ideal place to Form a LLC”
— Janet Wynn
American Samoa's Unique Location Makes it the Ideal place to Form a LLC

Launching a business requires a lot of work, especially when it comes to registration; it requires some careful consideration. Traditionally, most American companies prefer states like Delaware and Wyoming to register their business entity in America. However, American Samoa currently happens to be the best state to form LLC.

Not exactly a state rather a territory, it has been the best state to form LLC in America since 2018. For businesses wanting to establish their footing in America without legal strain, American Samoa has a dedicated website llc.as.gov for registering limited liability companies.

How does American Samoa for LLC registration help companies?

Registering your business in this territory offers extensive benefits-

The unique location safeguards your business from malicious lawsuits

The location of this unincorporated U.S. territory makes it the best state to form LLC.

It is located 5,000 miles away from the United States mainland, and hence to sue an American Samoa LLC, the other party’s lawyer has to physically appear in American Samoa court. American Samoa can shield your business from legal hassle involving frivolous lawsuits with its geographic location. States like Wyoming or Delaware do not offer this protection.

American Samoa does not have State Taxes to LLC owners.

Allows business to protect their identities

An LLC registration in American Samoa means the identities of business partners remain anonymous as per the owner’s will. The laws only name the registered business agent offering services during LLC registration.

American Samoa is on its way to becoming the next go-to location for LLC registration

Lolo Matalasi, the American Samoa Governor, enforced the Limited Liability Company Act for American Samoa in 2018. Since then, the destination has been receiving popularity as the best state to form LLC.

In addition, it also established the unincorporated territory's goal of becoming a sought-after location for business registration in America and around the world. LLC registration charges at American Samoa start at $150. For more details, visit llc.as.gov.
