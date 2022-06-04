Free Federal Tax EIN Number (IRS.GOV) for an American Samoa LLC
Like corporation and partnership, every LLC has to get an Employer Identification Number or EIN to file taxes.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like corporation and partnership, every LLC has to get an Employer Identification Number or EIN to file taxes. Besides, most credit card agencies, vendors, and banks require having an EIN. If one is ready to form an LLC in American Samoa, one of the first steps is to get an EIN. This makes it all the more important for a startup American Samoa LLC to follow the standard process to get their EINs.
Why Is It Important to Get an EIN Number?
It is vital to understand that an EIN works as a tax ID number that has a 9-digit assigned code from the IRS. This code, at its core, allows IRS to recognize one's business. Look at EIN through the lens of social security number for an LLC.
Startup LLCs often need more than just one Employer Identification Number that befuddles business owners. But as long as one wants to open a new business bank account, hire new employees, or get financing, one will have to get an EIN.
Plus, it is integral to obtain an EIN to separate the business bank account from personal transactions. Fundamentally, getting an EIN allows one to maintain one's limited liability status. And most importantly, EIN decreases one's chances of identity theft at the hands of lenders and suppliers.
Ways to Get an EIN Number
The good news is that there is more than one way to get an EIN. In American Samoa, one can apply for an EIN from the IRS through fax, email, or online.
Online Application
Applying for an EIN online is the most efficient way to get an Employer Identification Number. Fill out an online application on the official IRS website. If things check out, one will receive an EIN in an instant.
When it comes to the online option, the trick is to follow the step-by-step process and answer required questions to speed up the process. Also, make sure to collect all the relevant information and check one's form SS-4 prior to starting and submitting one's online application.
Mailing Option
In terms of the mailing option, one just needs to fill out and submit the SS-4 form and then mail it straight to the IRS. Typically, it takes around four weeks to process the mailed EIN application. However, if there are added requirements, the process may take a bit longer. American Samoan LLCs, however, can fax the filled out SS-4 form to the IRS via fax. Just make sure to provide a proper fax number to get the response and one will receive one's EIN within three to four business days.
Call the Internal Revenue Service
American Samoa LLCs can also call the Internal IRS in order to request their EIN. Primarily, this option to avail EIN is used by international or foreign applications. One can use a toll-free number +1-267-941-1099 to call at designated office timings and answer relevant questions to receive one's EIN.
Sum Up
American Samoa allows a more simplified and flexible approach for startup LLC members or owners to form and run business operations.
One can find out more information about starting and operating American Samoa LLC and how it works in favor of business owners.
REFERENCES:
https://howtostartanllc.com/what-is-an-ein
https://paymentcloudinc.com/blog/what-is-an-ein-number/
https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/expert-insights/how-to-get-an-employer-identification-number
Staff
American Samoa LLC
email us here