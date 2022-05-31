Captivating Tai Mistyque releases a bold and sexy EP, "Where Do I Go."
Tai Mistyque ignites eardrums with her magnetic allure and latest EP, "Where Do I Go."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tai Mistyque entices and captivates music lovers with her latest EP, "Where Do I Go." Picking off from the excitement of her previous music, "Where Do I Go" continues to display confidence cementing Tai in the music industry and catapulting her career.
Known for her eclectic and signature sultry sound, Tai Mistyque mixes R&B melodies paired with tempting instrumental harmonies to set the ambiance and mood for a seductive and hypnotic music journey. Tai states, "If music were a person, they would be who I would tell all my secrets to." "Where Do I Go" is a bold, expressive, and empowering use of lyrical realness paired with infinite rhythms.
As a singer/songwriter for over ten years, Tai Mistyque launched her solo career in 2020 with the release of "Last Summer." However, the latest project is different from the last. "Where Do I Go" is a boundless soundscape into the depths of Tai's heart and mind. The album features "Toxic," selected by Joe Budden as his sleeper pick in the R&B world, and four additional tracks that embark on raw and vulnerable lyrics set to addictive beats and sounds.
"Where Do I Go" features accomplished and talented artists across the United States, such as Destiny Moriah, Baby J, and Felix Ramsey, paired with engineer Tae the Don's genius creative mind. In addition, Tai has developed a team to ascend her music career working with creatives such as Johnny Innuendo, Daniel Cruz, Daniel Graham (Producers), Tae The Don (Engineer), and Rell (A&R). "Where Do I Go" displays her immense talent and will pave the way to establish Tai as a modern-day Janet Jackson and Anita Baker.
"Where Do I Go" is available on Spotify. For more on Tai Mystique, visit her on Instagram.
About Tai Mistyque
Born in Wisconsin, Tai Mistyque began her music career at 13 as a pianist and later transitioned into singing. She writes all her music, aiding to the captivating and magnetic style that has been compared to the likes of Janet Jackson and Aaliyah. As a powerful vocalist and creative, Tai's latest EP, "Where Do I Go," is packed with infectious, enticing, seductive, and melodic music that will command your attention.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here