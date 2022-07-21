World’s First Decentralized Genomic Project is Making Headway into Predictive Healthcare and Research

Origin26 Genomic Project is Making Headway into Predictive Healthcare and Research Origin26 is a trailblazing blockchain application for predictive healthcare using genetic data. Origin26 is a trailblazing blockchain application

Origin26 is a decentralized project making progress with a genomic ecosystem, which can be deployed to diagnose and predict critical illnesses

The Origin26 blockchain is the first such project in the world. Here you can store your genome data, access, figure out if you are susceptible to specific diseases or check for treatment effectiveness” — Sony G. Ifergan, President & CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The futuristic scenario of people managing and using their genome data could soon turn into reality. Origin26 is a decentralized project making progress with a genomic ecosystem, which can be deployed to diagnose and predict critical illnesses, and where owners can protect their genome sequence while being able to even sell parts of the genome for medical research.

Join the token pre-sale whitelist here: https://origin26.io/whitelist/

Blockchains can keep any kind of data, and keep it secure against any changes or hacking. That makes them ideal for storing genetic data as well. Kept on the blockchain, it can not only be accessed by authorized people, but also be sold using tokens. Origin26 has created the $ORIGIN26 for this purpose.

“The Origin26 blockchain is the first such project in the world of this kind. Here you can store your genome data, access it when you want, figure out if you are susceptible to specific diseases or check for treatment effectiveness. Only you get to own this data, and its stays protected from being lost or destroyed,” said Thomas Finck of Origin26.

A unique file system, the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS), has been created to allows users to share files and save on costs. The file system works in conjunction with the Ethereum blockchain.

With Origin26, users can store their individual DNA test results generated by $ORIGIN26, which is then encrypted and stored in the IPFS. The clients – pharma companies, healthcare industry or researchers – will be able to search for the content they need using the cache that is linked to clients’ database. The test results can be downloaded from IPFS using a few tokens from the DNA management app.

The benefits of Origin26, where genetic data is stored on the blockchain, are many. For the first time, people get to keep their DNA data and control it. This data can be utilized for personalized medicine, predicting diseases, obtaining recommendations, and for rewarding owners for sharing their genetic information.

Some important use cases of Origin26:

• Use an app to request and receive DNA analysis stored securely on blockchain

• Ask the owner to selectively share DNA data with specific requirements

• Allow users to track details of their medical treatment, get precise diagnoses

• Gather, review, analyze and share data for human-related disease research

• Work as a tool to avoid treatment-related mistakes

Origin26 will be the first big genomic database built over a distributed database. It will give open access to millions of human genomes across the world with utmost privacy. It will also play a role in developed countries for de-monopolizing genomic data.

About Us

Origin26 is a pioneer in consultative genomic services using blockchain technologies. Origin26 is building tomorrow’s decentralized genomics ecosystem which will enable a new age of predictive and personalized medicine without costly third-party mediation. Through collaboration among users and organizations, it will offer a high-level database of DNA results and genomic sequences with complete security and trust.

The company’s $ORIGIN26 utility token built on Binance Smart Chain will allow monetizing genomic, phenotype and biometric data in a new incentive environment. Origin26, as the world’s first decentralized economic ecosystem, will play a key role in the ongoing scientific and clinical research in critical illnesses around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://origin26.io/

What is Origin26 Token?

Origin26 is a pioneer in consultative genomic services using blockchain technologies. Origin26 is building tomorrow’s decentralized genomics ecosystem which will enable a new age of predictive and personalized medicine without costly third-party mediation. Through collaboration among users and organizations, it will offer a high-level database of DNA results and genomic sequences with complete security and trust. ORIGIN26 believes in a proper DNA distribution system, streamlining the development of human medicine with unprecedented precision.

The company’s $ORIGIN26 utility token will serve as the native currency will allow monetizing genomic, phenotype and biometric data in a new incentive environment. Origin26, as the world’s first decentralized economic ecosystem, will play a key role in the ongoing scientific and clinical research in critical illnesses around the world.

$ORIGIN26 utility token is built on Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). ORIGIN26 is adeptly designed with a unique rewards system, OpenSea-minted NFT’s, and a focus on sustainable long-term growth through our innovative Decentralized Application: ORIGIN26DApp

Origin26 The World’s First Decentralized Genomic Ecosystem