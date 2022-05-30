Looking for the best NFT marketing agencies in 2022 to promote your NFT brand? Then you must visit here & find the best NFT marketing services for your Project.

UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is the 5 Best NFT Marketing Agencies in 2022

1. Blockwiz Solutions Ltd

Founded in 2019, Blockwiz now stands among the top Crypto & NFT marketing agencies. They have over 70 NFT marketing team professionals on staff that have worked on over 150+ profitable crypto projects. They provide data-driven cryptocurrency marketing programs to help crypto firms get the most value and work more efficiently. Blockwiz’s award-winning community moderating staff makes it simple to administer your blockchain networks on Telegram and Discord with their NFT influencer marketing service.

Their video production team can assist in producing high-quality content to boost interaction on social media.

The Blockwiz SMM team creates different content types such as polls, questionnaires, and incentives. They keep their targeted audience interested by posting regular reports on specified social media sites. As their NFT marketing services content writing team helps develop emails and websites that are page-turning, optimized for search engines, and designed to convey your brand’s message, attracting more customers.

2. ICODA

ICODA is a cryptocurrency advertising firm with a strong reputation among the industry. It helps blockchain-based enterprises attain their peak performance by ensuring that quality content depicts an advanced understanding of blockchain technology and high ROI ads are generated. ICODA has been a valuable asset in helping new businesses get their start. Even more so with the help of professionals possessing experience in promotion and cryptocurrency.

Leveraging AI-powered research and personal features, they’ve been able to provide standard liquidity on cryptocurrency exchanges. Additionally, they have a wide range of strategies in place to maximize the number of trade activities and generate extra liquidity for their investors.

If you’re looking for professional marketing services, ICODA provides a very comprehensive range. They’ll help you open your first cryptocurrency account, get listed on popular cryptocurrency markets, and learn how to use it.

3. Coinbound

Coinbound is a crypto marketing agency based in New York and Los Angeles. They have recently partnered with OKEx, ShapeShift, and eToro which just to name a few. It’s hard to argue with a company that provides such a high level of service to its customers and turns their investments into profits for both the company and their clients. It’s no wonder then that their marketing campaigns are always profitable.

PPC drives a lot of business and it’s essential to have a good plan going forward. When you have good tools in place, an effective strategy that provides results, and influencer programs in the right hands your product will flourish. Coinbound is among the few companies in the list that uses 4chan as well as Reddit social platforms for their organic development.

If you’re looking for a marketing agency, with experience in dealing with the big names in the crypto industry and a long list of clients like Astro, Nexo, OKcoin – then Coinbound is your option.

4. FLEXE.IO

2018 Since it started, Flexe.io has handled both simple and advanced projects with great success, and made its way to the top of blockchain marketing firms. They are among the few who provide services quickly and that provide a high-level of quality. That’s why many of the crypto companies use them for their marketing campaigns. Flexe.io helps businesses with online visibility through collaborating with industry powerhouses like Yahoo Finance and Cointelegraph.

Flexe.io offers advertising and marketing services to cryptocurrency, DeFi projects. Their techniques and focus seem to support a wide range of crypto brands. Flexe.io also has experience with ICOs and crypto listings on well-known exchanges. Now, the organization states that it has completed several projects and that numerous DAO tokens have been offered on major markets.

5. NinjaPromo

Established in 2017, NinjaPromo is an agency with influence around the world. They help brands connect with their customers by creating personal connections in this digital world. Most of them are still with them. The key to their success? they bring personal to digital.

NinjaPromo is a pioneer in the world of blockchain-related social media marketing and advertising. The team at smart ICO Services successfully developed content and strategies for more than 20 blockchain companies. Their PR, advertising, and influencer marketing was successful in helping many projects with Bitcoin start-ups to find traction in the competitive cryptocurrency realm.

NinjaPromo drives all aspects of social media marketing tactics by implementing innovative approaches. In addition, as we mentioned earlier, NinjaPromo believes in using a comprehensive approach to SMM. There’s no need to worry about any information your Crypto campaign would give up, because it will be held within the secure and confidential NinjaPromo platform.

You can find a number of marketing agencies, but when it comes down to finding the right one, you need to look for some key benefits. For example, The Best NFT Marketing Agency is one that helps you to get the desired exposure and benefits that you want.